Get your Golf Swing Critiqued & Roasted by PGA Tour Pro Max Homa

Max Homa has been playing great golf this past season that ended just a couple of weeks ago with two wins and finishing inside the top 15 in the FedEx Cup points. Not only that, Homa’s roast game has been on point too.

Homa recently went on SportsCenter to share his love of the “roast” that talked about the beginnings of this. It all started with one man named Brian who said, “roast me like you are Gordon Ramsay.” Homa took full advantage of this situation to give Brian exactly what he wanted. Homa admitted if you send him your golf swing enough on Twitter, there is a good chance that you’ll be in the limelight.

Not only that, Homa got to take a few shots at Matt Barrie’s golf swing on the show, too, per Barrie’s request. Homa didn’t disappoint.

It’s always good to see some lightheartedness in addition to a little poking in the golf world between pros and amateurs.

