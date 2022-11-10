Get to know your neighbor: Yakima bingo caller Claire Calvert | People And Pastimes

Claire Calvert stands out in a crowd, visually and audibly.

She is jovial and boisterous, making her an ideal bingo host.

Calvert grew up in Selah, attending school there from kindergarten to 12th grade, but she missed most of her high school years because of a broken back. She earned her GED but lacked formative social skills from being stuck at home.

“I couldn’t do it. I was like, Well, I better kind of get my s- — together and learn how to make small talk with people standing in line at the grocery store. And now I get a lot of joy out of that. Yeah. It’s fun,” Calvert said.

She’s been captivating people ever since, with her recognizable voice, colorful curly hair and unique glasses.

Calvert moved out of Yakima when she was 18, spending time in Minneapolis, St. Paul, Alaska and most of her 20s in Eugene, Ore. Along the way, she picked up skills like cooking in a food truck.

“Cooking, it’s a love. I mean, I need to eat to live, I might as well take pleasure in something that I physically have to do. I lived on Hot Pockets and Camel filter 100s and Red Bulls for like years and years and years,” Calvert said. “And then I started dating this guy and he really liked biscuits and gravy. But it was it was always like a tube of biscuits. And a packet of gravy.”

Calvert knew she could make it better and took it upon herself to systematically teach herself to make biscuits and gravy from scratch.

“I remember burning grilled cheese sandwiches when I was a child. Neither one of my parents is particularly adventurous with their food, but I like to try new things. That directly applied to me learning to cook all kinds of weird stuff,” Calvert said.

Cooking Adventures led to Calvert being sought after to work in a vegan food truck that traveled all over the Pacific Northwest, attending festivals and fairs. Working in the food truck taught Calvert how to set up a full kitchen, up to standards, in the middle of empty fields.

Calvert also found a use for her loud voice while in Eugene.

“I am good at is screaming and yelling and making a cheerful ass out of myself. I started going and hanging out with these kickballers and it was just like, anywhere between five and 20 people between the ages of like 18 and 35 who would show up at this park every Saturday,” Calvert said.

During these kickball games, Calvert became the league’s “official roster monger,” a title she takes great pride in.

“I would get recognized as a kickball lady, because I would scream at these kickballers like across this huge field. Because I mean, have you ever tried to herd drunk cats? Very interesting. And that was probably when I got into emceeing,” Calvert said.

Calvert stepped in as a substitute bingo caller at a popular bar in Eugene and it became a regular gig. Her and a friend co-hosted a monthly bingo event complete with costume changes, a sound board, liquor and curse words.

Before moving back to Yakima when she was 31, Calvert hosted a bingo night at a family-friendly establishment where she learned to tone down the cursing and skirt the line with what she calls “classy swearing.”

Calvert moved back to Yakima, needing support from her family to cope with a personal loss. She was spending a lot of time at home with her parents and needed something to get her out of the house.

Relying on the skills she perfected in Eugene, Calvert became a hydro-ceramic Sanitation specialist at Ramen-Ya (now Tokki-Ya).

“I clean things, I cook when it’s necessary. I’m not very good at it. I don’t enjoy the pressure of the line. But I’m extremely good at dishwashing. There’s an organizational level to it and a pacing that I just really enjoy and I start with this big giant messy thing and by the end of it, it’s clean as a whistle,” Calvert said.

Needing to get out of the house is what also led to hosting bingo at Single Hill every Tuesday night. With a flexible schedule at the restaurant, Calvert is able to use her time to thrift for unique bingo prizes that she buys on her dime or has donated.

How Calvert spends her time is important.

“I’d rather be poor and emotionally well-balanced then rolling in money and not having a soul because I’m working too hard. I’d rather devote my time and attention to a few things intensely than participate in the hustle community,” she said.

“I’m lucky enough now for people who respect me as a human and as an adult and as a person who pays me a living wage.”

Calvert also spends her time with her family.

“My family is amazing. They’re such cool people. We like hanging out socially and stuff. If I have a bad day, I still call my mommy. And you know, both of my parents are starting a little older and now I can do things for them. Which is awesome. I love it,” Calvert said.

Here’s a Q&A with Calvert:

What do you love about Yakima?

My parents are here. Don’t tell them I said that. My parents are here. I love the fact that my family is here. My brother’s here. My mom and my dad and my brother and my husband.

My husband grew up in Tieton and he moved away and came back to help his parents when they got older.

I just love the relationship I have with my folks. We all fight with our parents when we’re little, but I got really lucky and I developed a good friendship with both of my parents and my brother. I love them.

I also love the fact that people our age are starting to come into money and pour it back into the community. Ty (Paxton) is a great example, you know, with what he’s done with Single Hill. I went to school with that kid. And Greg and Michelle. Greg is my boss at Tokki-Ya (formerly Ramen-Ya).

I love seeing how my generation is turning around and pouring money back into this community and making it a good place.

Collab Coffee, Maddie (Hicks), having started that and how it’s turned into this incredibly queer-friendly event space. Game & Grog, I never get a chance to go in there but I love the fact that I can drive by and see people standing out front and it’s all kinds of people. Yeah, I guess I love watching the sea change.

I love seeing how much money has gone into Union Gap, specifically. I mean, look at our road (Main Street). That wouldn’t have gotten done five years ago. I mean, they even got it done pretty quickly and the traffic wasn’t too bad.

Areas of interest you’d like to learn more about in the Yakima Valley?

I’d like to learn more about the cool architecture that we have downtown. I really would love to see the inside of all those buildings downtown, like the Larson Building. I would like to learn more about how this place was constructed.

I would like to see the inside of more of these cool old houses like the, you know, the tour of homes thing. I’ve just seen some really cool stuff like, Bron Yr Aur has that fence in the back with the metal and the wood, all of that wood was reclaimed from like some old barn out here.

I’d love to see the huge industrial buildings turned into affordable apartments with a walking neighborhood potential. I would just like to see the inside of it. Like there is some super cool old architecture here in town.

Tell me a thing or two that not many know about you.

That’s actually really hard to pin down. I am a freakish open book.

I like my body more now that I’ve gained 50 pounds! I feel feminine, and soft. I think the only people who know that are my close female friends.

Friends/family are in town. What should they see, do and eat in the Yakima Valley?

Freehand Cellars — the wine’s pretty good and the architecture of that building is amazing. Collaboration Coffee for pumpkin spice stuff.

Single Hill because it’s a cool business. Tokki-Ya, ’cause they’re cool and I like my bosses. I think they deserve time and attention.

As far as like stuff outside of town, Highway 12. The columns of basalt, flat places for walking, Rivers to splash in. There’s cool stuff to look at. It’s stunningly gorgeous around here.

And what else to visit depends on what state they’re from.

What is something you can’t live without?

My glasses and my dog. I’d say my cats but they don’t give two s– — about me. My husband’s pretty cool. My phone with all the information in the world contained therein. And my chosen and Genetic family.

Five favorite things.

That smell in the fall in the morning when you come out and the sun is burning off the frost.

Fluoxetine.

That view when you come over the hill out of Ellensburg and you get to see Selah from above.

My orthopedic shoe inserts.

My gold-plated espresso machine.