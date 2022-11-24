Get to know your neighbor: Rosie Saldaña, artistic director of Tieton Arts and Humanities | Explore Yakima

Leer en Español.Artist Rosie Saldaña connects people through her work as the artistic director at Tieton Arts and Humanities.

Saldaña’s great-grandparents immigrated to the United States from Mexico, seeking opportunities for their families.

After graduating from East Valley High School, Saldaña earned a bachelor’s degree in visual arts in 2017 from Heritage University.

Saldaña works with acrylics, oils and watercolors and her pieces have been showcased in galleries all over Washington, including Seattle. She takes great pride in her own artwork, and wants to create space and opportunity for other Latino artists to share their art.

At Tieton Arts and Humanities, Saldaña advises young artists to be proud of speaking two languages ​​and to take advantage of that ability.

Here’s a Q&A with Saldaña:

What are your roots?

I was born in Yakima, grew up in Moxee and went to school in East Valley. My father was born in Washington and my mother was born in California. My great-grandparents were of Mexican descent and came to this country seeking opportunities for their families.

Tell us about your passion.

I am a fine artist and have shown my work in different galleries around Washington, including Seattle. I love to paint in acrylics, oils and watercolors. I earned my bachelor’s degree in visual arts from Heritage University in 2017, and after graduating, I started working for an art agency. I currently work at Tieton Arts and Humanities. Art has been in my life for as long as I can remember. I am fortunate to work at a place where I am passionate about everything around me.

What accomplishments are you most proud of?

I feel proud not only of my work as an artist but also of providing a space to showcase the Talent of local artists through Tieton Arts and Humanities. Latino artists don’t have many spaces to exhibit their work, nor do they have the means for people to get to know them. My work allows me to expose Hispanic art to our community and to other cultures that are attracted to the creativity of our people.

What are barriers that Latino artists face?

It is difficult to find galleries that are willing to be open to cultural diversity. Sometimes I feel uncomfortable because people don’t even give us the opportunity to get to know our work, they just ask you, “What are you doing here? This is not for you, it’s an art gallery.”

I understand that artists can feel rejected and think that the art world will close its doors to us; however, the Yakima Valley has spaces to exhibit Latino art and culture. Personally, I have found galleries to exhibit my work and I want to invite Latino artists not to give up.

Tell us about your work at Tieton Arts and Humanities.

Working in this organization has allowed me to confirm that Latino and local artists have opportunities for our work to be valued. We have several events a year especially dedicated to showcasing Hispanic culture. My job gives me the opportunity to teach Latino artists how they can enter the art world. I feel very honored to create support networks between local and Hispanic artists by submitting their applications and reviewing their resumes so they can find new job opportunities.

What are your thoughts on the importance and respect for language(s)?

Being fluent in English has been a great advantage for me not only on a personal level but also to help people who are not fluent in English. I help my community by translating or teaching how the processes work in order to have access to scholarships. On the other hand, not having grown up speaking Spanish has been a great challenge and a barrier that has separated me from my culture and roots.

Encourage your children to keep the Spanish language, to keep practicing it at home, because speaking, writing, and reading in Spanish and English will give them twice as many opportunities when the time comes to look for a job.

In order for an artist to grow and share their art with the largest possible audience, in addition to Talent and creativity, they need to have skills that allow them to develop and communicate in any space while feeling confident, and that can only be achieved through education.

What is your advice to young artists?

Be proud to speak two languages ​​as it will always be an advantage. You should never feel ashamed of your mother tongue and culture and remember they are your roots, and we need to embrace and honor them. Help people who don’t know how to speak Spanish because there are many people interested in learning it. Be empathetic and respectful of people who are interested in learning other languages.

Do you find challenges as a woman in the art world?

I feel very honored to represent a group of women artists, especially Latina women artists and women artists of color. We need to be seen and valued and break stereotypes.

Your contributions as a visual artist?

Much of my work reflects our Hispanic essence. I use elements of folk art to establish that link that Latinos need to feel closer to our roots.

What I enjoy most about my work as a visual artist is having the opportunity to represent my community. When I was a child, I don’t remember seeing Hispanic people in my art books and that is something I would like to contribute to. I want more and more children in schools to see faces that look like their mom or themselves, faces that identify them with their community so that they grow up with the certainty that Latinos have the same opportunities to succeed in the arts.