Get to Know Your Cup

There’s no doubt about Maccabee Los Angeles, though, a club formed by Israeli expats, Holocaust Survivors among them, who dominated the 1970s and early 80s with five championships.

The Philadelphia Ukrainians have four titles to their name (all earned in the 1960s) as do the New York Greek Americans, Heroes of Metro NYC’s Cosmopolitan League, formerly the German-American League, which dominated American soccer in the years after the folding of the original North American Soccer League in the middle 1980s and the founding of MLS in 1996.

A Spot in the CONCACAF Champions League

The Winner of each year’s Lamar Hunt US Open Cup earns a direct berth to the CONCACAF Champions League. That’s North, Central America and the Caribbean’s pre-eminent club competition (renamed from the CONCACAF Champions Cup in 2008, which fielded Open Cup winners – often Amateur sides – since back in 1962).

That continental berth creates a direct road for an Open Cup Winner to the FIFA Club World Cup – as the Winner of the CONCACAF Champions League qualifies directly for the global club showcase.

Four-time Open Cup winners, the Seattle Sounders, became the first American team to reach the FIFA Club World Cup in 2023 after winning the CONCACAF Champions League for 2022.

No Replays, No Draws and No VAR

The Open Cup is a single-elimination tournament, with its early stages played in a regional format due to the complications and cost of travel in a country as large as ours. Each game requires a winner, and unlike our English cousin, the FA Cup, there are no replays should a game finish tangled.

From the earliest rounds on up through the Final, any game that finishes tied after 90 minutes goes on to 30 minutes of extra-time and then, if needed, kicks from the penalty mark.

Needing a winner in every game, shootouts are common in the Open Cup, a tournament that prefers the human touch and, hence, chooses not to employ VAR (video assistant referee) at any stage.

All Open Cup games are played at the home field of one of the involved teams. That includes the Final, with the host determined each year by an official Hosting Priority Draw prior to the Semifinal Rounds.

A Trophy in Good Hands (Now and Then)

In the post-1995 Modern Era, numerous American stars have lifted the Open Cup trophy. There’s Landon Donovan and Cobi Jones with LA Galaxy, and DaMarcus Beasley with four-time Champions Chicago Fire. The Seattle Sounders have seen Clint Dempsey and Kasey Keller lift American soccer’s oldest prize, while US international star John Harkes hoisted it in the early years of Major League Soccer with powerhouse-of-the-era DC United.