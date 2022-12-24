Get to know Wisconsin football’s 2023 class
The early signing period opened on Wednesday, and with it came 14 signees for the Badgers in the class of 2023.
Luke Fickell did a lot with only a little bit of time as the new Badger head Coach Landed significant flips, a big-time transfer quarterback, and kept a number of Badger targets in Madison who were offered by the previous era.
In total, Wisconsin has 14 signees and a key transfer coming into Madison this season. The signees range from west coast to east coast while unsurprisingly being heavily rooted in the midwest.
Here is a look at all 14 signees and the key transfer Wisconsin was able to lock in on Wednesday:
OL James Durand
Four-star prospect per 247Sports
Hometown: Chandler, Arizona
Durand originally committed to the Badgers back in May and took an official visit in June. The 6-foot-4 Offensive lineman is the No. 6 overall player in Arizona per 247Sports.
ATH Braedyn Moore
Four-star prospect per 247Sports
Hometown: Hamilton, Ohio
Moore was one of a few flips from Cincinnati once Fickell took the Wisconsin job. The four-star athlete originally committed to the Bearcats in November, but flipped to follow Wisconsin’s new head coach.
CB Amare Snowden
Four-star prospect per 247Sports
Hometown: Roseville, Michigan
Snowden played both sides of the ball in high school, starring at cornerback and wide receiver. He projects as a defensive back at the next level. He was the latest commit in the class, as he left his recruitment up in the air until Wednesday when he committed and signed with Wisconsin.
RB Nate White
Three-star prospect per 247Sports
Hometown: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
White is the lone in-state product in the Badger class of 2023. He starred at King High School in Milwaukee.
CB Jonas Duclon
Three-star prospect per 247Sports
Hometown: Naples, Florida
Duclona was a three-sport athlete at the high school level, and a track star throughout the past four years. They played basketball, football, and ran track.
CB Jace Arnold
Three-star prospect per 247Sports
Hometown: Marietta, Georgia
Arnold played both running back and cornerback in high school, but was recruited to Wisconsin to play defense. He had 39 tackles, 3 pass breakups, and a pair of interceptions over 12 games as a senior.
WR Trech Kekahuna
Three-star prospect per 247Sports
Hometown: Honolulu, Hawaii
If you’re looking at that Tweet above you’re probably pretty confused. Yes, Kekahuna committed to Arizona as recently as last week. There was no bigger signing day surprise than the original Badger commit deciding to circle his way back to Wisconsin.
CB AJ Tisdell
Three-star prospect per 247Sports
Hometown: College Station, Texas
Tisdell played in all three phases as a senior, contributing as a cornerback, wide receiver, and returner for College Station High School.
ATH Justin Taylor
Three-star prospect per 247Sports
Hometown: La Grange Park, Illinois
Taylor was also a versatile high school player, playing receiver, running back, defensive back, and on special teams.
LB Tyler Jansey
Three-star prospect per 247Sports
Hometown: Batavia, Illinois
Jansey has been committed to the Badgers for months, originally verbally committing back in January.
Edge Jordan Mayer
Three-star prospect per 247Sports
Hometown: Clairton, Pennsylvania
The 6-foot-5 edge officially visited Wisconsin back on December 9.
QB Cole LaCrue
Three-star prospect per 247Sports
Hometown: Broomfield, Colorado
The 6-foot-2 quarterback was a state champion this past month.
LB Christian Alliegro
Three-star prospect per 247Sports
Hometown: Avon, Connecticut
The 6-foot-3 linebacker was heavily recruited to play collegiate lacrosse, but ultimately decided to go with football.
TE Tucker Ashcraft
Three-star prospect per 247Sports
Hometown: Seattle, Washington
The Washington native is an excellent Blocker and will fit in seamlessly as a Badger.
Transfer: QB Nick Evers
While he is not technically a part of the 2023 class, Wisconsin Landed a big win in the transfer Portal as they Landed Oklahoma transfer quarterback Nick Evers.
Evers was a four-star prospect in the 2022 class.
