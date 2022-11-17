Get to know the new site of the PIAA soccer championships

By:



Wednesday, November 16, 2022 | 9:05 PM

Cumberland Valley athletics Eagle View Middle School Field in Mechanicsburg will host the PIAA boys and girls soccer championships.

The PIAA soccer Championships will move to a new venue this year with eight title games set for Friday and Saturday at Eagle View Middle School’s Bobby Rahal Toyota Field on the campus of Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg.

Since 1998, the state Finals have been played at HersheyPark Stadium in Hershey.

Here are some facts and figures on the new Championship site, thanks to Cumberland Valley Athletic director Mike Craig:

Location: Eagle View Middle School is about 200 miles east of Pittsburgh via the Turnpike. It is 32 miles west of Hershey Park Stadium.

Stadium opened: 2009

Capacity: Approximately 1,200, with seating on one side only

Surface: FieldTurf

Parking: Several lots, including two main lots in front of the middle school

Concessions: Yes

Locker rooms: Yes. They are larger than the locker rooms at HersheyPark Stadium.

Tickets: $8, online only via Hometown Ticketing (Go to PIAA.org, sports, soccer, get Championship tickets).

Press box: Yes, but it is smaller than Hershey Park Stadium. Overflow media will also have tables from which to work on the sidelines. PCN will broadcast as usual.

Did you know? Cumberland Valley will also host the PIAA football (Chapman Field), girls volleyball and field hockey championships. The school has a four-year deal with the PIAA. Bids were also put in by other sites, including Penn State’s Beaver Stadium and Mansion Park in Altoona, but the PIAA chose Cumberland Valley.

