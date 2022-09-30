Get to know the golf pro on Sanford Health’s board

Andy North’s relationship with Sanford Health dates back to 2009.

The two-time PGA US Open Champion, ESPN commentator and philanthropist from Wisconsin was drawn to Sanford Health and its mission, first, through the Sanford Children’s International Board as the Inaugural chair.

North was crucial in supporting the organization through the beginning of Sanford World Clinic.

Today, North joins the now 13-member Board of Trustees overseeing governance for the health system, Guiding the pursuit of Sanford’s mission, and providing oversight of the organization’s strategic direction and financial and operational performance.

Serving on the board means a lot, he told Sanford Health News.

Relationships are a responsibility

Golf is a sport that brings people together and North has built numerous relationships to elevate Sanford Health on a national and international platform.

“This is a tremendous responsibility,” North said. “You’re representing 50,000 employees, millions of patients, and that’s what it’s all about.”

He References some transformational gifts from philanthropist T. Denny Sanford for Sanford Children’s and in 2021, the virtual care initiative.

“We’re so lucky to have somebody like Denny Sanford that wants our leadership to challenge him, to come with him with great ideas, something that’s so far out in the future, people aren’t even thinking about,” he said. “Our virtual hospital that we’ve just broken ground for, I think, it’s one of those big ideas.”

As host of the Sanford International, North was Instrumental in its Inception in 2017. He says the tournament week is about so much more than the game of golf.

“It’s getting kids involved. It’s creating an environment for the community to really get behind,” he said. “Those are the kind of things that are exciting, and I think we do a great job of it here, and I think it’s only going to get better.”

He is honored to continue important work alongside his fellow board members and the Sanford leadership team to help drive the mission forward.

“We want to be that organization, that health care service, that takes care of people in the best way possible.”

