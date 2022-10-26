Get to Know Matthew Dellavedova

Kings guard Matthew Dellavedova was born and raised in Victoria, Australia. They grew up participating in multiple sports, such as tennis, soccer, and Australian football, but eventually committed to one — basketball.

Matthew played junior basketball for Maryborough Blazers and Bendigo Braves. In addition, he played Basketball for Victoria country but eventually left and attended the Australian Institute of Sports (AIS) in Canberra. Between 2007 and 2009, Dellavedova played for the AIS Southeast Australian Basketball League, averaging 15.2 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 3.5 assists in 18 games in 2008 and 10.9 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 3.0 assists in nine games in 2009.

In 2009, Dellavedova committed to moving to the United States to play for Saint Mary’s of California. After signing with the Gaels, he earned a starting spot as a freshman and averaged 12.1 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game that season. He would continue growing his skillset with Saint Mary’s until his graduation in 2013. He finished his college career with a BA in Psychology and as the all-time leader in scoring, assists, games played, free throw percentage, and 3-point shots and attempts. With the success Dellavedova brought to Saint Mary’s, the college decided to honor him by retiring his jersey in 2014.

After going undrafted in the 2013 NBA draft, Matthew joined the Cleveland Cavaliers for Summer League. Later that year, he signed a two-year contract with the team and helped the Squad to back-to-back NBA Finals appearances.

Dellavedova spent the next two seasons with the Milwaukee Bucks but returned to Cleveland in 2018. In 2021, Matthew signed a three-year deal with Melbourne United of the Australian NBL, averaging 10.3 points and 4.3 assists per game during the season. After playing with Melbourne United for a year, Dellavedova returned to the NBA.