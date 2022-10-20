Get to Know Keon Ellis

Former University of Alabama guard Keon Ellis is eager to make an impact in Stockton and Sacramento this season after signing a two-way contract with the Kings for the 2022-23 season.

Ellis’ love for basketball stems back to his youth, when he played recreational ball with older people in his community. However, the sport didn’t come naturally to him at first.

“I liked football more,” Ellis said in a one-on-one with Jonathan Bradley. “I played a little bit of everything, running back, quarterback, wide receiver, line… luckily, I didn’t do it for long; otherwise, we wouldn’t have been successful.”

Ellis played basketball for Eustis High School in his home state of Florida before transferring to Leesburg High School. In his junior year, he helped lead Leesburg to their first Class 6A state title since 2011. In his senior year, Ellis averaged 12.7 points, 11 rebounds, and two assists per game, leading his team to a 29–1 record and another 6A title. He committed to Gardner Webb as a senior but enrolled in Florida Southwestern, a junior college.

As a freshman in college, Ellis averaged 8.3 points and three rebounds per game, earning Second Team All-Suncoast Conference honors. Ellis averaged 18.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 2.1 steals per game in his sophomore season. The same year, he was recognized as a second team NJCAA Division I All-American and Suncoast Conference Player of the Year.

As a junior, Ellis transferred to Alabama, averaging 5.5 points and four rebounds per game. In his final collegiate season, he averaged 12.1 points, 6.1 rebounds and two steals per game en route to a spot on the SEC All-Defensive Team.

Now, as a shooting guard for the Kings, Ellis has logged seven games in the 2022 summer league averaging 11.4 points on 44.1% shooting from the field and an impressive 46.9% clip from deep to go with 3.6 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 2.0 steals per game.

When asked what it meant to him to be a member of the Kings, he humbly responded, “it’s a blessing to be here; it still hasn’t hit me that I’m in the NBA.”

As the season approaches, fans are eager to know how Ellis will contribute to the team’s success. But they can likely count on the Rookie making plays in some capacity.