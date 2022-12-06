Get to Know: Beth Coulter

Sun Devil Women’s Golf signed a historic recruiting class last November, one that was ranked No. 1 in the Nation by GOLF Channel. Paula Schulz-Hanssen , Beth Coulter and Patience Rhodes represent one of the most talented groups of freshmen in program history. With the Fall season coming to an end and Spring a little over a month away, now is a good time to learn more about the three Sun Devil newcomers. The last subject of our “Get to Know” series is Beth Coulter .

Coulter has made a seamless transition to Arizona State, immediately providing a boost to a lineup that lost Alexandra Forsterling and Alessandra Fanali to the professional ranks. Coulter has qualified for all four tournaments, one of four Sun Devils that have been mainstays in the lineup. She has shown flashes of brilliance, already with two rounds of 68 to her name. In just her second round as a Sun Devil, Coulter shot a 68 (-4) at Royal Golf Club in the ANNIKA Intercollegiate. Coulter ended the Fall on a high note, delivering her best Collegiate performance. She finished in the Top-20 at the Pac-12 Preview, thanks in large part to a 68 (-5) in the second round.

The No. 7 Recruit in the country, Beth Coulter , was one of two signees ranked in the Top-10 of the class. Coulter is the Defending Irish Women’s and Girls Close Championship, the first to hold both titles at the same time. She represented Ireland at the 2022 World Amateur and European Ladies’ Team Championships as one of the country’s rising stars in the sport. Coulter matched her 2021 finish, recording yet another Top-20 finish at the European Women’s Amateur Championship in 2022.

A year before winning sweeping the titles, Coulter won the Irish Girls Close Championship in 2021 at the Tramore Golf Club after finishing second at the Irish Women’s Close Championship a few weeks earlier. Coulter matched fellow freshman Patience Rhodes in finishing 17th at the 2021 European Women’s Amateur Championship. Additionally, Coulter also became the first Irish player since 1980 to reach the final of the R&A Girls Championship, where she finished runner-up last year. She is currently ranked No. 156 in the World Amateur Golf Rankings and No. 31 in the European Golf Rankings.

Here is more about Beth Coulter :

GET TO KNOW BETH COULTER

Hometown: Ballygalget. Ireland

High School/Prep School: Our lady and st patrick’s college knock

Major: Business

Favorite club: Driver

Favorite golf course: Royal County Down

Favorite professional golfer: Rory McIlroy/Leona Maguire

Favorite non-golfer athlete: Katie Taylor

What age did you start playing Golf: 10

Why do you love Golf: I love the competitiveness, and socially I’ve become close with so many people from all over the world and now they’ve become a big part of my life

Most memorable golf experience: British girls 2021. The final against Hannah Darling

Best food to eat before a round: Bacon and toast dipping into eggs. Only for morning tea times Tho

Food you miss the most from back home: Potatoes, a roast dinner, tea, chocolate that doesn’t taste like protein powder I could go on forever

Favorite place to eat in Arizona so far: Chipotle, or postinos

Pre-round routines or superstitions: I always listen to my favorite song at that particular time multiple times in the warmup. And lastly before I take off

Favorite thing about Coach Farr-Kaye: I love how much she cares about what she does. She always calls us her girls

First impressions of Arizona State: I definitely made the right choice. I love it here. I love the weather. And the shopping.

What made you want to be a Sun Devil: The facilities and I loved the coaches when I was talking to them

What is it like to play for Coach Farr-Kaye and Coach Estill: I love it. We’re always having fun and joking and they both care so much about our golf and as people.

What does it mean to you to be a part of the historic Sun Devil Women’s Golf program and represent the school with the most NCAA titles: I think it’s really cool and was a big part of my decision. I think with the team we have if we’re all clicking at the right times together we can build on that

Season goals: Third time is the charm at Grayhawk!

Career goals: Hopefully turn pro and play on the LPGA

Hobbies outside of Golf: Camogie

Hidden Talents: Almost fluent in German. Ask Paula

Any nicknames that the team has given you: Sarah Beth

Favorite animal: A horse now thanks to Debbie (Crews)

Favorite Holiday: Christmas

Favorite Song: If you ask me to / shut off the lights

Favorite TV Show: Grey’s Anatomy

What motivates you to be your best: Competitiveness and within our team and the national team at home it is all so competitive and everyone is constantly pushing each other to be the best even in the most subtle ways. Setting goals and then trying to achieve those and practice towards those everyday!