Get To Know All 10 Artists – Billboard

When the 2023 Grammy nominations were announced last week, the major categories included superstars racking up major (and in some cases, historic) nominations, as well as some notable snubs. Then there is the best new artist category, which is as wide-open as it’s ever been.

The Nominees constitute a fresh new crop of rising stars who have been gaining traction in the ever-changing music industry through TikTok trends, viral moments and Smash summer hits, among other avenues. In the past, superstars like Olivia Rodrigo, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish have snagged the highly coveted crown… but this year’s list of Nominees is filled with artists trying to take their next big step. They include Latto, a new hit-maker who gave a dose of “Big Energy” to top 40 radio this year; Måneskin, who scored one of the most unlikely rock hits in recent memory with a raucous version of a half-century-old song; Molly Tuttle, a celebrated bluegrass performer who has the talent and songwriting panache to cross over; and Muni Long, who created several hits for other artists before finally scoring one of her own with the viral R&B Smash “Hrs and Hrs.” But in this race, every nominee’s story is fascinating, and worthy of discovery.

The pressure is on to score a major moment during the Feb. 5, 2023 telecast. Until then, get to know the backstory, sound and personality of all 10 of the Grammy best new artist nominees. Here is a breakdown of who could rule the scene next.