Get to Know Alex O’Connell

Alex O’Connell comes from a family of basketball players, so it is no surprise that he has found himself on the Stockton Kings G League roster.

Born and raised in Roswell, GA, Alex was quickly surrounded by the sport by age 5 . Alex’s father, David, is a former Duke basketball player, while his brothers, Shawn and Brady, also played basketball on the Collegiate level.

Alex attended Milton High School, where he became a key player on the basketball team. In 2016 he was invited to the NBPA Top 100 Camp, where he averaged 9.5 points per game. In the same year, he scored 22.1 points per game for Milton on his way to Georgia Class 6A All-State honors as a junior.

In 2017, he was ranked No.85, overall, and No.20 among shooting guards in the high school rankings by ESPN. He was also named Atlanta/North Fulton Player of the Year and Class 7A region Five Players of the Year as a senior. Lastly, Alex claimed second-team All-Metro Atlanta and second-team Class 7A All-State Accolades following his senior season, earned All-Class 7A South honors , and was named to the North Senior boys’ All-Star team by the Georgia Athletic Coaches’ association in 2017.

Later that year, he was recruited by and committed to Duke University. As a freshman, he averaged 3.3 points and 1.4 rebounds while playing 10.4 minutes per game. Throughout his first year, he earned his first career start late in the season at Georgia Tech, playing 22 minutes with three points, four rebounds, two assists, and one blocked shot.

In his second year, he played 36 games and made seven starts, averaging 14.0 minutes per game overall. They averaged 4.4 points and 1.9 rebounds per game while shooting 44.7 percent from the field.

As a junior, he appeared in 29 games with six starts averaging career-highs with 5.2 points and 2.2 rebounds per game.

In 2020, he decided to transfer to Creighton. . Alex averaged 3.4 points and 2.2 rebounds while playing 9.7 minutes per contest in 24 games in his first season at Creighton. His role expanded during his final college season, as he started all 35 games for the Bluejays and put up 11.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game.