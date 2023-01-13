Get to know Alabama Women’s basketball freshman Karly Weathers,

Alabama Women’s basketball freshman Karly Weathers has shown flashes of her potential early during her first season.

Weathers is from Loretto, Tennessee, a small town in the southern part of the state. She played all four years at Loretto High School and was a two-time Ms. Tennessee Basketball and four-time first-team all-state.

Get to know the Emerging freshman ahead of the Crimson Tide’s (13-4) Matchup with Ole Miss (15-2) on Sunday (4 pm CT, SEC Network).

Already has a 20-point game

Weathers wowed in her Collegiate debut, scoring 15 points while adding four steals before missing the next four games with an injury. Since then she has had games with 17 points and 21 points. She has shown her defensive skills in four games with multiple steals and one game with two steals.

