Get This Tour-Quality TaylorMade Putter For $100 Off

Launched back in March 2022, the TaylorMade Spider GT Putter is one of the newest and highest-quality flat-sticks on the market. It headlines as one of the best TaylorMade putters (opens in new tab) out there and during the January sales, is on offer for a whopping $100 saving at Rock Bottom Golf (opens in new tab). This is a huge deal that shouldn’t be overlooked, if you’re in the market for a new premium putter. In fact, we rated the Spider GT so highly that we gave it a five-star review (opens in new tab) and chose to list it in our 2022 Editors Choice Awards (opens in new tab). So why should you take advantage of this excellent deal?

First of all, this putter is suited to low-handicappers and golfers or those with a bit more experience under their belts. Used by many players on the professional tours, the Spider GT is designed to help deliver excellent feel on the greens and enhance your putting consistency.

(Image credit: MHopley)

Aesthetically, it continues the trend of the classic TaylorMade Spider Tour Putter (opens in new tab), boasting a futuristic, yet sleek design, which is topped by a Distinctive 6061 aluminum plate. That straddles the front center section of the club head and below that you’ll find the two wings of the putter, which help to increase the MOI of the club. Overall, the Spider GT boasts a futuristic, sci-fi look and with a choice of silver, black or red top plates and its mallet design (opens in new tab) really stands out on the greens.

In terms of performance, this is one of the most forgiving putters (opens in new tab) on the market. Thanks to its design, the Spider GT pushes the weight of the clubhead out to its extremities, with each of its 90g steel wings pushing the mass of the head away from its center section, improving the stability of the club. Combine that with the Pureroll 2 face insert, which boasts 45º angled grooves, which are designed to improve the roll of the ball, you’ll be able to produce some very smooth putting strokes. The Spider GT also produces an excellent sound and feel on impact – a bonus for any player who doesn’t like metallic or hollow sounding clubs.

(Image credit: MHopley)

The final thing to note here is the choice of hoses you get with this club. You’ll be able to pick from a small slant heel hosel that gives the GT 21º of toe hang, or if you prefer a face-balanced putter, you can opt for the single Bend option, or the center-shaft, pictured above. Ultimately, the customization options TaylorMade have proved the superb job they’ve done producing this top-quality flat-stick. So if you’re looking to pick up a new putter this winter, you should absolutely check out this bargain, available at Rock Bottom Golf (opens in new tab)!