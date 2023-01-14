Get These Bonus Offers Now

The English Premier League is back on after a short break during an exciting World Cup. EPL soccer is as exciting as ever, with many sports bettors getting back into betting on matches following the World Cup break. Many sportsbooks are feeding into the excitement as well, offering great sportsbook promo codes for soccer bettors to profit from today.

Below, we have organized the top EPL soccer betting promos from the best sports betting sites for you to claim today. Get these bonuses offers for you EPL betting Picks now before they expire!

Sign Up For EPL Soccer Betting Promos

We have organized the best EPL soccer betting promos and welcome bonus offers for you to explore and claim below. As long as you are at least 21 years old and in a legal betting state, you can sign up for any of these promotions using these easy steps.

To begin, click the EPL soccer betting promo code link for the sportsbook you want to create an account on. This link will take you to that sportsbook’s sign-up page where you will be asked to provide personal information to verify your identity, such as your name, physical address, and email address. Enter the promo code, if there is one, and make the minimum Qualifying deposit to activate the EPL soccer betting promotion.

EPL Soccer Betting Promos And Bonus Offers

Below, we have listed the best EPL soccer betting promos on the market for you to claim and profit from today.

BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS: New users who sign up with the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS are given a risk-free bet on the English Premier League, up to $1,000.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL: Sign up with the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL get a first EPL bet on Caesars, up to $1,250. You will also get 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Reward Credits.

DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5 on any EPL match to instantly get $200 in free bets, thanks to the DraftKings Promo Code offer.

FanDuel Promo Code: Claim a No Sweat First Bet, up to $1,000, to use on EPL soccer betting Picks when you sign up with the FanDuel Promo Code.

WynnBET Promo Code XROTOWIRE: The EPL welcome bonus for WynnBET is different depending on your location. If you are in CO, MI, or NJ, you will get $100 after you bet $100. New users in AZ, IN, LA, NY, TN and VA can sign up with WynnBET Promo Code XROTOWIRE to get $100 in free bets when you place a $20 soccer bet.

Bet On Soccer With EPL Soccer Betting Promos

You can bet on soccer this week with the EPL soccer betting promos and welcome offers we have outlined above. Claiming multiple promos gives you a boost when you make your EPL betting Picks and a better chance to profit. Having access to multiple sportsbooks also means you are able to shop for the best soccer betting odds.

If you are looking for welcome offers, sign up with the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS, Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULLor FanDuel Promo Code. These offers mean you will receive your wager amount back if your promotional bet loses.

The DraftKings Promo Code offer is another fantastic option, as this instantly gives you $200 in free bets after betting $5 on EPL this week.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.