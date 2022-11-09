Get Set Parent’s Children’s Literature, Art & Music Festival…

(MENAFN-ForPressRelease)

Bhopal, November 8th, 2022: Following a phenomenal response to the first 2 editions, Get Set Parent with Pallavi is back with an exciting third edition of Get Set Parent Children’s Literature, Art & Music Festival, in association with Vishwarang, one of the biggest Arts & Culture Festivals that celebrate and promote Indian Art and Culture across the globe.

Conceptualized and curated by Dr. Pallavi Rao Chaturvedi of Get Set Parent, India’s fastest-growing parenting resource organization with a follower base of over 5,00,000 engaged parents, the festival will begin on November 18th and end on November 20th, 2022. All the sessions and workshops will be held at Minto Hall, Bhopal.

The three days of fun-filled on-ground extravaganza for children in Bhopal will include world-class shows like- storytelling, author interactions, Theater workshops, panel discussions, Clowning and different art workshops on Calligraphy, Pottery, Mandala, Origami, Doodling, Dance and Music Concert by renowned artists and professionals in each sector. The workshops are for kids between the age group of 4-14.

The festival will host renowned names like Monika Santos from Spain, who will take the workshop on Clowning, Vikram Shridhar for Storytelling and Satyajit Pardhe for the Ventriloquism show and Puppetry workshop. The festival will also host Shobha Vishwanathan, Publishing Director at Karadi Tales Company Pvt. Ltd, Preeti Vyas – President and CEO, Amar Chitra Katha, Children’s Author Sowmya Rajendran for unique interactive and fun sessions Apart from many other illustrious people.

Speaking about the upcoming Festival, Dr Pallavi Rao Chaturvedi, the Founder of Get Set Parent & Chief Curator of the festival, said, ‘After successfully running two seasons of India’s biggest online festival during the pandemic, we are excited to host our first on- ground edition of the Get Set Parent Children’s Literature, Art and Music Festival as part of Vishwarang 2022. In the era where children are inclined towards screen time and online content, this festival promotes the importance of art and culture in our children’s lives. The festival aims to encourage creativity in children from an early age and recognize their true artistic potential. The GSP creative extravaganza is a one-stop arena for children to interact one-on-one with their favorite authors and artists while learning skills and activities that could propel their creativity’.

Currently, GSP is the only festival in the country that brings to life art, literature, dance, and music for all age groups of children. The festival aims to bring children, parents, schools, authors, publishers, artists and musicians together for a larger-than-life visual, musical, and hands-on experience at the cultural and educational hub of Madhya Pradesh- Bhopal.

Company :-PR Pundit

User :- Priyadarshini Sinha

Email: