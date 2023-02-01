Get ready for the most ‘personal’ year pro golf has ever seen | Golf News and Tour Information

As far as being “good for the game,” that’s a big maybe, but the first part of Phil’s statement is undeniable. Moreover, the showdowns aren’t relegated to foreign lands—the drama is coming to our Shores starting in April at Augusta National. And if you thought Rory vs. Cam Smith last year at St. Andrews during the Open Championship felt personal, remember that both players are broadly liked (or were at the time, anyway), and despite a buzzing that felt like inevitability, Smith had not yet joined LIV. Now, the battle lines are drawn, and there are three chances this spring and summer, in America alone, for the boiling water to escape the pot. You can dream up your own scenarios: Reed vs. Rory, the Augusta reprise; Max Homa vs. Brooks Koepka at LACC for the US Open title; Sergio Garcia and Jon Rahm at Oak Hill for the PGA Championship?