Get ready for the holidays with This Weekend in the Arts

If you find yourself at the beginning of the weekend, scrolling online and looking to enjoy some live music, visit a cool exhibit at a museum, try a new restaurant, go out with the family or simply relax with a self-care day, the The Indianapolis Recorder has you covered. We’ve put together an extensive list of some of the things going on in and around Indianapolis this weekend in the arts.

As excited as we are about presenting this list to you, we know we couldn’t get everything. If there’s something going on that we and other Hoosiers should know about, feel free to let us know so we can include it next week!

Friday, Nov. 18

Indy Winter Farmers Market

Where: The AMP at 16 Tech, 1220 Waterway Blvd.

When: 9 am to 12:30 pm

Cost: Free

Returning for its 14th season, the Indy Winter Farmers Market aims to connect local farmers and artisan food producers to the community downtown with fresh produce, sustainably raised meats and dairy products and baked goods.

indywinterfarmersmarket.org

Divine Aesthetics

Where: Ujamaa Community Bookstore, 2424 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. St.

When: 6-7 p.m

Cost: Free

Divine Aesthetics meets every Friday to discuss divination practices based in nature and encountered most frequently in the form of intuition, birth charts, human design, numerology and Tarot and Oracle card reading. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own tools and the session is open to anyone from beginners to advanced.

bit.ly/3TuGxWM

Saturday, Nov. 19

Bad Art Night

Where: The Garfield Park Arts Center, 2432 Conservatory Drive

When: 4:30-6 p.m

Cost: Free

Folks of all ages are welcome to join GPCA for a night of music, fun and terrible art. However, any artistic skills are not welcome. Trophies will be awarded for the worst thing created.

Search “Bad Art Night” on Facebook.

bit.ly/3G9Yveu

Christmas Night of Lights

Where: Indiana State Fair Grounds and Event Center, 1202 E.

38th St.

When: 6-10 pm (recurring until Jan. 1)

Cost: Tickets start at $30

Featuring new light displays and more holiday-themed music synchronized through your radio, the Christmas Night of Lights Returns this year with its red, green and blue Field of Lights. Reservations are required.

christmasnightsoflights.com

Sunday, Nov. 20

Winterlights

Where: Newfields, 4000 N. Michigan Road

When: 5-9 pm (recurring Nov. 20-Jan. 8, 2023)

Cost: Tickets start at $29

Featuring more than 1.5 million lights, guests will be able to enjoy holiday-themed snacks, hot cider and cocoa as they walk through several light displays such as the Landscape of Light on the Lilly Allée and the Ice Storm Walk in the Garden for Everyone.

discovernewfields.org/winterlights

Indianapolis Jazz Collective

Where: The Jazz Kitchen, 5377 N. College Ave.

When: 6 pm and 8:30 pm

Cost: Tickets start at $30

Come enjoy a night of jazz standards, jams and improvisation featuring Rob Dixon, Steve Allee, Kenny Phelps + Nick Tucker as well as Featured guest artist and Trumpeter Terell Stafford.

thejazzkitchen.com/shows

Please note: Admission and ticket prices listed are general and before taxes/fees.

Contact staff writer Chloe McGowan at 317-762-7848 or [email protected] Follow her on Twitter @chloe_mcgowanxx.