Get ready for the holiday season with This Weekend in the Arts

Jolly Days Winter Wonderland at the Children’s Museum takes place during normal museum hours 10 am to 5 pm until Dec. 24. (Photo provided by The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis)

If you find yourself at the beginning of the weekend, scrolling online and looking to enjoy some live music, visit a cool exhibit at a museum, try a new restaurant, go out with the family or simply relax with a self-care day, the The Indianapolis Recorder has you covered. We’ve put together an extensive list of some of the holiday happenings going on in and around Indianapolis this weekend in the arts.

As excited as we are about presenting this list to you, we know we couldn’t get everything. If there’s something going on that we and other Hoosiers should know about, feel free to let us know so we can include it next week!

Friday, Dec. 2

Garfield Winter Art Market

Where: Garfield Park Arts Center, 2432 Conservatory Drive

When: 6-9 p.m

Cost: Free

Stop in at the Winter Art Market for some holiday shopping. Guests will be able to visit the gallery and enjoy live music as they peruse through unique, handmade items from local, community artists.

gpacarts.org/events-1/garfield-winter-art-market

Magical Mornings

Where: Indiana State Museum

When: 9-10 a.m

Cost: $11 for children, $15 for adults

Recommended for children 5 years and younger, the early-opening hour includes a visit with Santa, an interactive Reindeer Bar and Santa’s Front Yard. Kids will also be able to take a ride on the Snowfall Express and Engage in interactive story times with North Pole elves at 9:15 am and 9:45 am

indianamuseum.org/programs/magical-mornings/

Saturday, Dec. 3

Winterlights

Where: Newfields, 4000 N. Michigan Road

When: 5-9 pm (recurring Nov. 20-Jan. 8, 2023)

Cost: Tickets start at $29

Featuring more than 1.5 million lights, guests will be able to enjoy holiday-themed Snacks from local vendors, hot cider and Cocoa as they walk through a multitude of wintery light displays such as the Landscape of Light on the Lilly Allée and the Ice Storm Walk in the Garden for Everyone.

discovernewfields.org/winterlights

Jurassic World Live

Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, 125 S. Pennsylvania St.

When: 11 am and 7 pm

Cost: Tickets start at $25

This live show is a family-friendly experience that brings together the sights, sounds and scenery of “Jurassic World.” With more than 24 life-size dinosaur animatronics and performers taking the stage, this show will include the film’s original musical score, projections and stunts in an all-new storyline.

gainbridgefieldhouse.com

Sunday, Dec. 4

Jolly Days Winter Wonderland

Where: Children’s Museum of Indianapolis, 3000 N. Meridian St.

When: 10 am to 5 pm (recurring until Dec. 24)

Cost: Included with the price of general admission

The final season of Jolly Days is here, complete with a Yule Slide and Ice Castle for kids to explore as well as “ice fishing,” a Giant Snow Globe and more. Kids will also get to meet the Jolly Days characters such as Jingles the Jolly Bear, Scrooge, Mrs. Claus and Santa.

childrensmuseum.org/exhibits/jolly-days

Let Angel Trumpets Sound

Where: Second Presbyterian Church, 7700 N. Meridian St.

When: 3-5 p.m

Cost: $30

Join the Indianapolis Baroque Orchestra for the fourth annual concert Collaboration with the Beecher Singers of Second Presbyterian Church featuring special guest soloist and soprano Paulina Francisco.

indybaroque.org/angel-trumpets

Please note: Admission and ticket prices listed are general and before taxes/fees.

