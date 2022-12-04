Get Peak Experience at Banff Center Mountain Film Festival World Tour | Arts & Entertainment

Posted on December 4, 2022

| 11:16 am

UCSB Arts & Lectures presents Banff Center Mountain Film Festival World Tour, 7:30 pm Tuesday, Feb. 28 and Wednesday, March 1 at the Arlington Theatre.

The Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour features the world’s top films and videos on mountain subjects, providing viewers with thrills and grandeur captured in exotic locations. The show’s variety of subjects spans extreme sports to mountain culture and environment. A different program of Films screens each night.

Banff Center Mountain Film Festival World Tour was born from the Banff Center Mountain Film and Book Festival which began in Banff, Alberta. In 1976 a tight-knit group of climbers and outdoor enthusiasts conceived The Banff Festival of Mountaineering Films. This was a one-day gathering that became the renowned international festival it is today.

Some 30 years ago, Banff Center Mountain Film Festival began an Outreach program to bring the festival to other communities. This has become known as the Banff Center Mountain Film Festival World Tour.

Like the first festival in Banff, the tour began small – three cities across Canada. The Banff Center Mountain Film Festival World Tour now reaches more than 40 countries, and brings mountain films to an audience of 550,000 worldwide in some 550 locations.

Tickets are $22.50/general public, and $15/youth and UCSB students with current ID (cost includes facility fee).

For tickets or more information, call UCSB Arts & Lectures, 805-893-3535 or buy online at www.ArtsAndLectures.UCSB.edu. Tickets also available through the Arlington box office, 805-963-4408 and AXS.