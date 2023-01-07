Get Paramount+ free for 1 month

You can try streaming service Paramount+ free for one month by taking advantage of a special offer through January 31, 2023.

Paramount+ is the exclusive home of Serie A. The Italian top flight returned to action last week following the World Cup break. Usual Suspects Napoli, AC Milan, Juventus, Inter, Lazio, Roma and Atalanta are currently battling for the Scudetto as well as a top 4 place and a spot in next year’s UEFA Champions League.

The one free month deal is available to new subscribers, so if you’ve never tried Paramount+ before, now is the time. You can get your free month by using the promo code SERIEA when signing up. The offer expires at the end of the month, so jump on it while you can.

Recommended viewing options:

Watch Italy’s Serie A Includes: Serie A, UEFA Champions League & More 7-Day Free Trial

In addition to Serie A, Paramount+ also features a ton more soccer in January. Plus February brings the Headline act is of course the UEFA Champions League, along with Europa League, and Europa Conference League. The Argentine Primera, Brasilerião, Scottish Premiership, Women’s Super League and various international competitions also feature on the service.

Paramount+ free trial for soccer fans

While some of these competitions won’t be in season for the duration of the free month offer, at $4.99/month for the Essential plan (which comes with all the live soccer noted above) keeping your subscription after the trial is a pretty decent value for soccer fans.

Paramount+ has big plans for the future too. Here’s what one of their executives told World Soccer Talk recently: “We want to be a year-round must-subscribe destination for soccer fans. We’re trying to do that by building a service that is for those fans, cares about those fans and presents it in an Authentic way.”

Photo credit: Imago