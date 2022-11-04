Get Outdoors for the Wetumpka Wildlife Arts Festival Saturday! – Elmore-Autauga News

WETUMPKA – A day filled with Sporting dog demonstrations, an appearance by a James Beard Award-winning chef, animal exhibitions and more highlight Saturday’s activities at the first Wetumpka Wildlife Arts Festival (WEWA).

The festival officially began Sept. 30 and runs through Nov. 17, but Saturday’s signature day-long event has something for everyone. Presented by the Kelly Fitzpatrick Memorial Gallery, known to locals as “The Kelly,” the festivities begin Saturday at 10 am and run through 4 pm, on the banks of the Coosa River.

“Wetumpka is such a special place, and the Inaugural Wetumpka Wildlife Arts Festival will showcase the city and offer unique experiences for anyone who visits,” said Alabama Black Belt Adventures Association Founder Thomas Harris, whose family partnered with The Kelly and the City of Wetumpka to create WEWA. “It’s exciting to see the lineup for Saturday, and we hope people will come out and enjoy everything the festival has to offer.”

Here’s a look at Saturday’s schedule:

10-10:45 am AND 1:40-2:25 pm: Wildrose Kennels Sporting Dog Demonstrations

Celebrating its 50th year anniversary of continuous service to the Sporting dog enthusiast community, Wildrose Kennels is renowned for its British and Irish Labradors in North America, and its British Labradors are regarded among wingshooters and adventurers as the most versatile Sporting dogs in the world.

10:55-11:40 am AND 2:35-3:20 pm: Alabama Wildlife Federation Animal Exhibition

AWF is the oldest and largest non-profit conservation organization in Alabama, and has over 25,000 members and supporters dedicated to the AWF mission to promote the conservation of Alabama’s wildlife and related natural resources through education, community involvement, and boots-on-the- ground assistance. AWF will have live animal demonstrations to continue its efforts through conservation education, resource stewardship, and hunting & angling heritage.

11:50 am-12:35 pm AND 3:30-4 pm: Chris Hastings Cooking Demonstration

Premier chef Chris Hastings is the owner and chef of Hot and Hot Fish Club and Ovenbird. He has over 25 years of experience serving delicious dining to the Birmingham area and has won the James Beard Award. His cooking demonstrations will please your taste buds and give you new ideas for your own kitchen.

12:45 pm-1:30 pm: David Foote Bird Carving Demonstration

Artist John David Foote has been carving wildlife – particularly Birds – for nearly 40 years, having first fallen in love with woodcarving when he was 18. In 2015, he battled throat cancer and was on life support for three weeks, yet as soon as he recovered from cancer with enough strength to walk with a cane, he started carving again. His artworks have been Featured at the White House, the Smithsonian Institution, the National Audubon Society in Manhattan, and recently at The Kelly Fitzpatrick Memorial Gallery. He is scheduled to talk about his carvings and demonstrate his talent.

All day: Kelly’s Kids will be leading Carnival games and art projects for children. There will be live music from the Montgomery Symphony Orchestra, and a variety of food vendors and food trucks will be on hand.

An amazing and talented group of Crafters and artisans will join WEWA to show off and sell their works, including a Wood Duck House Building Activity by the Alabama Black Belt Adventures Association (ALBBAA).

“We are proud to partner with The Kelly and be a part of the first-ever Wetumpka Wildlife Arts Festival,” ALBBAA Director Pam Swanner said. “We encourage everyone to get outdoors and enjoy a day filled with family fun.”

The Wetumpka Wildlife Arts Festival is supported by the following sponsors: Smoot Harris Family, Alabama Power, Alabama RC & D Council, Alabama Wildlife Federation, Alabama Black Belt Adventures Association, Chad Stearns Builder, Chambless Family Foundation, City of Wetumpka, LIV Development, The Kelly Fitzpatrick Memorial Gallery and Whitetail Institute.

For more information visit: https://thekelly.org/wewa-2022/

The Alabama Black Belt Adventures Association is committed to promoting and enhancing outdoor recreation and tourism opportunities in the Black Belt in a manner that provides economic and ecological benefits to the region and its citizens. For information, go to www.alabamablackbeltadventures.org