Get out and do something: Sept. 13-19 | Life and Arts

From flowers to foods to flea markets, take the time to explore Cincinnati this week and take advantage of these upcoming events.

Sept. 13: UCBA Fall Fest

UC Blue Ash’s fall semester celebration will be complete with food, including complimentary Johnny’s Creamy Whip, games, prizes and therapy dogs to pet.

Free. 11 am-1 pm Muntz Hall Courtyard. Information here.

Sept. 14: Wine Wednesday at Fountain Square

The 1215 Wine Bar and Via Vite present Wine Wednesday, with Specials on wine and performances from local musicians. This date will feature a performance by Aprina. If drinking wine isn’t for you, they also offer non-alcoholic drinks.

Free. 6-8pm 520 Vine St. Information here.

Sept. 15: Chowdown Cincinnati 200k Member Party

The popular Facebook group Chowdown Cincinnati, which shares favorite restaurants and recommendations, recently hit 200k members and is celebrating. The party will have live music, cocktails, free Henna tattoos, giveaways and — of course — food.

Free. 7-9pm One Levee Way. Information here.

Sept. 15: PGSA Movie Night

Join the Psychology Graduate Student Association for a screening of the movie “10 Things I Hate About You” outdoors at Washington Park.

Free. 8-9:30 pm 1230 Elm St. Information here.

Sept. 16-18: Oktoberfest Zinzinnati

Oktoberfest is a nod to Cincinnati’s rich German history. The annual celebration is the nation’s largest and turns the city into a Bavarian village, with German food, entertainment and plenty of beer.

Free. Friday and Saturday 11 am-11 pm, Sunday 11 am-9 pm. 2nd and 3rd Streets. Information here.

Sept. 17: The City Flea

Go hunting for good finds and support small businesses at this monthly flea market at Washington Park with over 400 local vendors, from pizza makers to vintage collectors.

Free. 10 am-4 pm 1230 Elm St. Information here.

Sept. 17: A Fair of the Arts and Free Concert

The Anderson Park District is putting on an art fair with local art vendors, featuring ceramics, stained glass and fine jewelry. Treat yourself to some local art and LaRosa’s pizza.

Free. 4-8pm 6910 Salem Rd. Information here.

Sept. 17: The Cincinnati Circus in Hyde Park Square

Find your inner child and enjoy the Cincinnati Circus, complete with magicians, balloon artists, face painting, tight rope walkers and more.

Free. 10 am-2 pm 2700 Erie Ave. Information here.

Sept. 17-18: Death and Diamonds: A Bridgerton Parody Murder Mystery

If you’re a Bridgerton fan or just a fan of Murder Mysteries and puzzles, this interactive show will include all of the above. Tickets include a buffet-style three-course dinner along with the show.

$45. 6:30 pm 18 E 5th St. Information here.

Sept. 18: Ault in Bloom

Cincinnati’s professional floral arrangers, organic farmers and various flower associations are coming together to create a floral afternoon in Ault Park. Beyond flowers to enjoy, there will be flower arranging demonstrations, a rose sale, free UDF ice cream and more.

Free. 1-4pm 5090 Observatory Ave. Information here.