‘Get Our C*ap Together’: Greg Norman Slammed Golf’s ‘Ridiculous’ Problems With a Radical and Controversial Solution Once

Greg Norman has been trying to bring all kinds of revolutionary changes to golf. After he turned his dream project LIV Golf into a reality, Norman has been constantly making the game more fun for players. But his older suggestions about changing the ways of traditional golf were a little hard for the world to go by. In fact, there was a time when his suggestions were against the officially followed rules of the sport.

Greg Norman’s Outrageous suggestions for the growth of golf

Greg Norman has been bringing all kinds of changes to the sport ever since he started his LIV Golf venture. The players in his league can now wear shorts on the field during professional tournaments. And this is just one of the updates the ‘shark’ has brought to the game.

But there was a time when Norman came up with various suggestions for golf courses, clubs, and tours to grow the game. During his 2015 interview with the Australian Financial Review Weekend, Norman talked about the drowning situation of golf. The conversation included how 50% of Australian golf courses were facing huge “financial distress.”

However, to deal with the ongoing situation, here’s what Norman had in mind. “Bring the kids in by letting them put speakers in golf carts, putting headsets on or playing in their board shorts or getting on an electric skateboard or something like that,” they said. Apparently, Norman wanted the new generation of golfers to “have fun with the game” rather than looking at it as a boring sport.

How did Greg Norman suggest speeding up the game?

“I’m a big proponent of increasing the speed of the game,” Norman added. They even suggested that the Clubs should stop building 18-hole courses. And instead, asked them to start working on Shorter “12-hole golf courses”. According to him, it was the perfect way to reduce the time of a tournament.

He also mentioned how it was not financially easy to construct and maintain such huge golf courses. “The cost of constructing and maintaining these ridiculous clubhouses gets out of hand. We’ve really got to get our c*ap together,” they said.

Despite his intentions to make things interesting on the field, Norman's suggestions might sound controversial to most fans. However, his opinion about bringing in young players by making changes to the rules of golf might be a little tough to comply with for the officials.

