Get NBA League Pass + $500 Free Before Offer Expires

Each day that passes is one fewer day for you to get ready for the upcoming launch of sports betting in Ohio. The clock is ticking, and there are three sportsbooks with fantastic promos to celebrate the launch. I’ll explain how each offer works and what Cavs fans need to do here, but know you need to act quickly! Let’s get ready to win BIG.

FanDuel Promo Code Ohio

If you sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook before Ohio launches sports betting on January 1, you’ll get $100 in free bets to use as you please. You’ll also get three free months of NBA League Pass as soon as you sign up!

Just use this link to sign up for FanDuel and complete the identity verification, then you’re good to go.

Once sports betting goes live in Ohio on January 1, you’ll automatically have $100 in free bets waiting in your account. As a bonus, you’ll also get three free months of NBA League Pass as soon as you sign up. That means you could enjoy thrilling NBA action from the comfort of your couch as soon as today!

The Cavs are rolling, and you’ll soon be able to back them and your other favorite teams as much as you’d like. You’ll want an already-established bankroll once you can bet, so that extra $100 will come in handy.

You must be a new FanDuel user in Ohio to claim this awesome promo and it won’t last – sign up for FanDuel now before it’s too late.

BetMGM Ohio

BetMGM has something special for Cavs fans in Ohio too: a free $200 for signing up! The process works the same as the above to secure that $200.

You’ll sign up for BetMGM with this link and complete the identity verification. That’s it!

BetMGM will give you $200 in free bets on Ohio’s launch day, so you can jumpstart your betting career and start on the right foot after just a couple of clicks.

Only new BetMGM users in Ohio can secure that $200 in free bets, so sign up for BetMGM today to keep building that bankroll!

DraftKings Promo Code Ohio

You’ve got an extra $200 in free bets waiting for you at DraftKings Sportsbook. Here’s what you need to do:

Similar to the above, you’ll just use this link to sign up for DraftKings and verify your identity.

Then, you’ll automatically receive $200 in free bets once Ohio launches sports betting. There’s no further action from your end!

It’s not every day someone just hands you a free $200 that you can turn into a massive profit. Sign up for DraftKings now to take advantage of this tremendous opportunity.

Boom! Just like that, you’ve secured $500 in free bets AND three free months of NBA League Pass. It’s not too late to set yourself up for success on January 1 – sign up for all three sportsbooks today!

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.