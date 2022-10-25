Get Lost in the 10 Best (And Most Complex) Corn Mazes in Texas

Fall brings cooler weather, football and colorful foliage to Texas, which are all great reasons to get outdoors. But it’s also the season for corn mazes, when Farms across the state create intricate, multi-acre Labyrinths that will test your mettle and your sense of direction. Fortunately, some of the best operations complete the experience with cold beers, hot cider and lawn games.

These are 10 of the best corn mazes in Texas. Most run through at least mid-November, but check the websites for open dates and hours before hitting the road.

Barton Hill Farms maze Barton Hill Farms

Bastrop

This family-owned farm is situated on 118 acres just 30 minutes from Austin. It’s loaded with activities, including a five-acre corn maze that you don’t want to miss. This year, it’s Sporting a Dazed and Confused theme, complete with a corn-cut Matthew McConaughey. But there’s also archery, a massive tree fort, live music and an apple cannon, with which you can shoot apples at targets. If you’d rather drink your apples, the farm’s Apfelwein & Biergarten serves craft ciders and beers in a spot overlooking the Colorado River. And when hunger strikes, Concession stands serve pulled pork sandwiches, sausages, chicken tenders, churros and Kettle corn.

Lubbock

At’l Do is known for its creative maze designs, which in past years have featured Texas Tech logos, bucking horses, a The Wizard of Oz theme and the pitchfork-wielding duo from “American Gothic.” This year’s design is all about Prairie Dog Pete, a mid-century mascot for the city. Wind through the maze, then visit the pumpkin patch and greet some animals before a break at the Windmill Grill, a concession stand that’s stocked with hot dogs, Frito pies, roasted corn, hot chocolate and apple cider.

Robstown

During fall, Rockin’ K Farms turns into an autumnal wonderland, with a corn maze, pumpkin bowling, a Giant slide, backyard games, apple cannons and other fun ways to spend time. This year’s maze is in the shape of Texas and flanked by boots and a hat, so keep that in mind as you make your next wrong turn. Concessions include burgers, hot dogs, grilled cheese and lemonade, so maybe consider fueling up before you step foot in the stalks.

Sweet Berry Farm Maze Sweet Berry Farm

Marble Falls

Sweet Berry Farm cut the state of Texas into four Acres of corn. Make your way through the maze, and keep a lookout for signs featuring 14 unique Texas towns with QR codes that tell you how to pronounce them correctly. Collect all 14 to complete the adventure. There are also two smaller mazes for kids — or directionally challenged adults.

Entrance to P-6 Farms P-6 Farms

Montgomery

This working farm north of Houston is a popular spot to pick blackberries during summer, but when fall hits, the focus shifts to pumpkins and corn. The former can be taken home, while the latter features two mazes cut into the field — one that’s six acres and another that’s two acres. There’s also a Ferris wheel, slides and games, and sustenance options include barbecue sandwiches, sausages, Kettle corn and fresh lemonade.

Hondo

This sprawling ranch west of San Antonio is home to the South Texas Maize, a pumpkin patch, zip lines and yard games, like cornhole and tetherball. The maze covers eight acres and is planted in a new design each year, with 2022 featuring a baseball and softball theme. Wind through the corn, and when (or if) you find your way out, you’ll be rewarded with burgers, tacos, turkey legs and pizza, plus plenty of beer, wine and frozen cocktails at the on-site cantina.

Brookshire

There’s a lot to do at Dewberry Farm, including rides, slides and a Ferris wheel. But the annual maze is a big draw. The eight-acre design will keep you busy for a while, and if you just can’t find the exit, there’s a QR code map to help you along the way. When you’re not lost in corn, visit the various concession stands for beer and wine, barbecue sandwiches, turkey legs, ice cream and funnel cakes — all the major food groups.

Moulton

Rocky Creek’s eight-acre maze contains two and a half miles of paths, so you can get a workout in as you search for the exit. There’s also a separate Haunted Trail, which runs on weekends through Halloween, so check that out if you’re jonesing for a scare. Outside the mazes, you’ll find other activities for kids and adults, from a Giant hay slide to corn cannons. There’s also plenty to eat, with burgers, steak sandwiches, sausage-on-a-stick, nachos and roasted corn on the cob.

Canton

Yesterland Farm is like a mini amusement park. Come for the three-acre corn maze, then stay for Carnival rides, campfires and fireworks. On weekends during October, the maze turns scary when the sun goes down, so visit after dark if you don’t mind running into the occasional zombie. That ought to make you hungry for burgers and brisket and thirsty for beer. Fortunately, they have all of those.

Grapevine

The Hall Farm dates back to 1929, and over the years has grown all manner of produce. Today it’s home to a popular pumpkin farm and corn maze. The latter features two Acres of twists, turns and dead-ends cutting through nine-foot stalks. Hall also offers hayrides, and you can visit the resident goats, sheep, chickens and rabbits. If you’re feeling peckish, there’s Kettle corn and hot cider.