Get involved in the arts by joining the Lutcher Theater Service Guild – Orange Leader

The Lutcher Theater invites individuals interested in getting involved with the arts to attend the annual Service Guild Membership Drive Oct. 4 at 6 pm at the Lutcher Theater, 3rd Floor Lobby, located at 707 Main Avenue in Orange.

The drive is open to the public and everyone is invited. Information about committees and membership responsibilities will be presented.

The Lutcher Theater Service Guild is a non-profit organization whose main objective is to support the Lutcher Theater’s Performing arts series. Annually the theater provides entertainment to approximately 30,000 adults and children, and the Service Guild helps facilitate Lutcher events in a variety of ways.

Additionally, the Service Guild offers an opportunity for fun and engaging social interaction while affording volunteers choices of working when their schedules allow.

“Our volunteers are the true stars of the Lutcher Theater,” said Lynae Sanford, executive director. “We couldn’t bring the caliber of entertainment to this area without their help. The Lutcher Theater has become known in the industry for their Hospitality and professionalism that the Service Guild helps provide.”

Persons interested in volunteering can choose to be involved with one or more committees, which represent the different aspects of the theater’s needs.

Volunteer committee opportunities include:

Patron Services: includes ushering, scanning, counting tickets, attending concessions and coatroom, and assisting with hearing devices and binocular rentals.

Hospitality: includes catering and providing “home town” Hospitality for national and international touring company members and technical crews.

Sets, Lights and Props: includes assisting backstage with the technical aspects of a show, such as loading in, lighting, sound, props and wardrobe for most daytime children’s shows.

Administration: includes mailing material relating to board meetings, general membership meetings and invitations to special events such as the Guild’s Christmas Dinner and Officer Installation Dinner.

Audience Development: includes Distributing materials such as posters and Flyers throughout Southeast Texas and Southwest Louisiana promoting the theater events to the public.

Membership: includes organizing and conducting the annual membership drive, collecting dues and maintaining a current membership roster for the Guild.

Annual dues for Service Guild members are $15 and are used to support Guild activities.

For more information about the Lutcher Theater, the Service Guild or to RSVP for the Service Guild Membership Drive, please call 409-886-5535 or visit lutcher.org.