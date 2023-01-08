Get downtown: ‘World of Winter’ takes over Grand Rapids with art

GRAND RAPIDS, MI– Downtown came alive this weekend as the World of Winter festival kicked off. The festival showcases more than 100 outdoor art installations and several free events.

The festival officially started Friday evening with the “Glow It Up” event at Ah-Nab-Awen Park that featured hot air balloon baskets, a luminary walk, food trucks, fire pits and a performance by DJ AB.

On Saturday, Calder Plaza transformed into a “circus wonderland” as stilt walkers, LED performers, fire breathers, and aerialists from the Grand Rapids Entertainment Group enlivened the evening. The public was invited on walking tours highlighting the outdoor art installations scattered throughout downtown.

The festival features six large-scale installations in public parks and spaces. Roaming Gnomes is an installation featuring eight, large inflatable gnomes, each of which is different and illuminated, at Ah-Nab-Awen Park.

Another eye-catching installation is Talking Heads. The exhibit, on the Gillett Bridge, features two large heads lit by roughly 4,000 lights. The lights can be manipulated to change the facial expression on each head.

At Calder Plaza, attendees will find House of Cards, a large-scale installation featuring 128 light boxes in the form of playing cards. Downtown Grand Rapids Inc. (DGRI) worked with 10 local artists to create some of the images that will be displayed on the cards. Those images will stay with the exhibit as it travels the globe following its appearance at World of Winter.

Events big and small are planned throughout the two-month festival.

A full list can be found on the festival’s website, worldofwintergr.com, but Highlights include an outdoor drag show on Jan. 14 at Calder Plaza from 11 am to 4 pm, an ice piano performance by Hannah Laine on Jan. 20 from 6:30 to 7:30 pm A cultural story time series is set for Jan. 29 from 2 to 4 pm and a silent disco on Feb. 4 from 7 to 10 pm

The festival, created by DGRI, an organization that coordinates development and placemaking in the city’s urban core, is scheduled to run from Jan. 6 to March 5.

