Get a new look for the new year with these waiver wire adds

The New Year is practically here. And, like other holiday weekends, there’s a decent chance you can catch the Fantasy competition snoozing when it comes to utilizing the waiver wire. As such, it’s the perfect time to keep your head in the game. Here are six players to add heading into 2023.

Marcus Morris, LA Clippers (48 percent rostered)

Morris doesn’t offer much help on the defensive end or dish many dimes. However, his stat line of 13.4 points, 5.1 boards, 2.1 threes, 1.8 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocks in 30.0 minutes across 34 Appearances makes him a must-add player in Deeper leagues. Entrenched as a full-time starter while missing just one game so far this season, Morris is boring but reliable. Morris is worthy of consideration if you’re searching for a combination of consistency and moderate upside, especially if you’re already rostering Paul George or Kawhi Leonard.

Brown exited Tuesday’s contest versus the Kings with a sprained ankle and missed Wednesday’s rematch after being listed as questionable. It’s unclear if he’ll still be sidelined for Friday’s Matchup with Miami, or longer, but regardless, Fantasy Managers are dropping him en masse (-15% Last Day). It’s hard to believe because Brown is contributing career-high averages of 10.8 points, 4.1 assists and 1.2 Threes while connecting on a career-best free-throw percentage (79.5% FT), to go along with 4.1 boards, 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocks in 29.5 minutes. He’s also maintaining solid shooting percentages from the field (49.0% FG) and beyond the arc (39.8% 3PT).

One manager’s garbage is another’s gold. If Brown is available (or becomes available), add him without hesitation.

Bones Hyland, Denver Nuggets (42% rostered)

Hyland is a powerful streaming option while Jamal Murray (knee) and Bruce Brown (ankle) are both out. The sophomore guard drew his first start of the season Wednesday against Sacramento and exploded for 20 points, 11 dimes, five boards and three treys in 33 minutes. A superb bucket-getter with deep range and steadily improving passing abilities, Hyland has plenty of Offensive upside until Murray and Brown rejoin Denver’s rotation.

Royce O’Neale, Brooklyn Nets (41% rostered)

Like Morris, O’Neale is not a splashy add. Nevertheless, he is posting career Highs in scoring (9.4 PPG), assists (4.2 APG), Threes (2.3 3PG), blocks (0.7 BPG) and minutes (35.2 MPG) while also averaging 4.9 boards and 0.9 steals per game. Although he’s shooting career-low percentages from the field (40.5% FG) and the Charity stripe (64.0% FT), both of which are significantly below his career marks, his three-point percentage (42.5% 3PT) represents another career-best .

Add Royce O’Neale if you need a Fantasy lineup boost. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

Already boasting a well-rounded stat profile this season, O’Neale’s value will likely only increase as the campaign carries on, assuming his field goal and free-throw percentages progress to the mean.

Across the last 10 games, Reid is averaging 15.3 points (61.2% FG, 48.4% 3PT, 62.1% FT), 6.4 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.5 threes, 0.9 blocks and 0.7 steals in 23.4 minutes. With Karl-Anthony Towns (calf) expected to remain sidelined for a bit longer, Reid’s relevance seems secure in the short term. His ability to stretch the floor offensively has enabled him to play alongside Rudy Gobert more frequently. Once Towns returns, Reid may not be worth rostering anymore, but at least until then, the fourth-year big man warrants consideration in most leagues.

Small sample size alert! Over the last six outings, Sochan has averaged 13.7 points, 7.3 boards, 3.3 dimes and 1.0 blocks across 28.0 minutes. Showcasing a versatile skillset, the rookie may be carving out a more consistently meaningful role for himself heading into the second half of the season. Fantasy Managers searching for upside should strongly consider scooping up Sochan.

