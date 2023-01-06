Get a mouthwatering early look at this year’s Festival of the Arts at EPCOT – WFTV

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — The 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts is almost here, and Walt Disney World is giving us an early look at all the Delicious goodies available this year.

The annual event, presented by AT&T, Returns on Jan. 13 and runs through Feb. 20.

This year, there will be 50 new food items cooked up by chefs and mixologists for all palettes, whether you’re craving something sweet or savory.

EPCOT International Festival of the Arts

Also new this year are two food booths: Figment’s Inspiration at the Odyssey: Art, Food and Little Sparks of Magic and Moderne, located near Test Track.

See a full breakdown of the festival menus here.

