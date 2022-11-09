Get $300 PLUS NBA League Pass Free This Week Only

The Commanders’ three-game losing streak was snapped by Minnesota on Sunday, but Washington gets a chance at a Massive win in Week 10 against the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles.

This is your chance to win BIG, as FanDuel Sportsbook and PointsBet have two incredible promos for Commanders fans. The offers vary depending on if you live in Maryland or Virginia, so I’ll go through the Maryland options first before explaining what’s available in Virginia.

FanDuel Promo Code Maryland

With the upcoming legalization of sports betting in Maryland, FanDuel is giving Commanders fans a free $100 just for signing up early. PLUS, you’ll get three free months of NBA League Pass once sports betting officially goes live.

All you have to do is sign up for FanDuel using this link and verify your identity, then you’re all set!

Once sports betting is officially legalized in Maryland, you’ll get $100 in free bets to use as you please AND three free months of NBA League Pass.

Not only can you fire away on bets legally, but you’ll also be able to Scout out NBA teams to ensure you’re making the most informed bets.

Sign up for FanDuel now to secure your free $100 and NBA League Pass before it’s too late.

PointsBet Promo Code Maryland

PointsBet has a great offer for Commanders fans too in Honor of Maryland’s sports betting launch: a free $200 for signing up!

Similar to above, you just need to sign up for PointsBet using this link and complete the identity verification.

Then, you’ll automatically receive $200 in free bets once sports betting goes live in Maryland.

Between these two sportsbooks, Maryland Residents have up to $300 in free bets and three free months of NBA League Pass available! You must be new users for both books to qualify – sign up for PointsBet now to join the action early and build up your bankroll before the party starts.

FanDuel Promo Code Virginia

For users in an already legal state like Virginia, FanDuel still has a phenomenal promo ready to roll: a risk-free $1,000 bet!

Just follow these three easy steps:

Sign up for FanDuel with this link Verify your identity Deposit at least $10

Then, your next wager up to $1,000 will automatically be risk-free and refunded in free bets if you lose, no questions asked.

Whether you have a parlay in mind, like a prop pick, or just want to bet BIG on the Commanders, that $1,000 risk-free bet is yours, guaranteed.

Note this excellent promo is only valid for new FanDuel users and won’t last – sign up for FanDuel today!

PointsBet Promo Code Virginia

For new users in Virginia, PointsBet is giving you up to $500 in risk-free bets. It’ll be split up into one $100 risk-free bet for each of the next five days.

Simply use this link to sign up for PointsBet and make a deposit. Your first fixed odds wager up to $100 for each of the next five days is then risk-free. It’ll be refunded in free bets if you lose with no strings attached.

Note that only your first fixed odds wager up to $100 for each day in that five-day period is risk-free. If you don’t place a bet for a day during that stretch, you’ll lose that risk-free bet.

Sign up for PointsBet now to get a risk-free $100 for each of the next five days!

Whether you’re in Virginia or Maryland, there’s a huge opportunity for you to win BIG this week thanks to these two amazing offers. Don’t be the only Commanders fan to miss out and sign up for each sportsbook today.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.