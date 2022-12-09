Get $200 if ONE Goal is Scored Against the Jets Tonight Only

The Blackhawks have been shut out in consecutive games, but Fireworks are typically in store when they play the Jets. In fact, a whopping 23 goals have been scored over the last three matchups between these two teams. That’s excellent news for bettors thanks to BetMGM, where you’ll get $200 in free bets if at least one goal is scored tonight! Here’s how it works and what to do:

If you wager at least $10 on any Blackhawks vs. Jets bet, you’ll get $200 in free bets from BetMGM if either team scores a goal in the game!

All you have to do is follow these simple steps and you’ll be in line for a +2000 cash:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button