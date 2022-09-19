Gernorris Wilson ‘real close’ to decision, Volleyball wins

It wasn’t the weekend Auburn fans were looking for, but it wasn’t all bad for the Tigers.

The football team Landed their ninth commitment of the 2023 recruiting class is three-star defensive lineman Jamarrion Harkless and could soon Land another. Offensive line target Gernorris Wilson visited Auburn this weekend and not only are the Tigers still his leader but he is “real close” to a commitment.

SEC Network Analyst Paul Finebaum believes that a shift has occurred with the Outlook for Bryan Harsin after Auburn’s 41-12 loss to Penn State and that the Tigers moving on is now a matter of if not when.

In more positive news, the volleyball program picked up two more wins over the reason and is now 11-0 to start the season, the best start to the season in program history.

OL target Gernorris Wilson is nearing a commitment



Auburn Landed four-star wide receiver Adam Hopkins on Thursday and three-star defensive lineman Jamarrion Harkless on Sunday and could be Landing a third commitment soon.

Wilson, who is a three-star Offensive lineman, spoke with Auburn Undercover’s Christian Clemente after the Penn State game and confirmed Auburn is still “No. 1″ in his recruitment and that the visit was “amazing.”

The 6-foot-5, 285-pound Wilson believes he is capable of making an immediate impact at the college level.

“I really don’t want to toot my own horn, but I feel like I can be a true freshman starter,” Wilson said. “To me, I’ve just got to come in hit the weight room hard, get the plays down and I feel like I can be a starter as soon as I come.”

When discussing a possible commitment he said it is “real close, real close. Closer than you think.”

He is ranked as the No. 1145 overall player and No. 86 interior Offensive lineman in the 247Sports Composite ranking.

Volleyball off to the best start in program history



Auburn volleyball finished non-conference a perfect 11-0, the best start in program history. The Tigers had a perfect weekend to clinch the record-setting start, sweeping Jackson State and beating Jacksonville State 3-2 to close the weekend.

“It means a ton,” head coach Brent Crouch said. “Part of our job as head coaches is to raise the visibility of the university and you do that through winning. When you break records and stay undefeated for as long as we have, people pay attention.

“These tournaments are hard when you play three matches in two days. We were up at 7 am doing Scouting and playing at 10. We didn’t play our best volleyball in the morning but when it counted, we stepped up. To break the record when the average age of your team is 18, that just bodes well for the future.”

Paul Finebaum pulls no punches by Bryan Hars



Finebaum thinks it is time for Auburn to acknowledge the inevitable with Harsin. The SEC Network Analyst believes the discussion about Harsin’s future has shifted to when they fire him not if they fire him.

“By tomorrow, on our show and across the country, if Auburn comes up, it will no longer be, ‘Is Bryan Harsin going to survive, the questions are now who will take his place?'” Finebaum said. “And, you’ll get the usual suspects.”

Harsin who had no experience with the SEC never quite seemed to adjust to life in the conference, something Finebaum thinks the next Coach will understand.

“The next Coach will understand the SEC, unlike Bryan Harsin.”

