Germantown volleyball storms past Hernando, into MHSAA 6A State Semifinals

MADISON — Germantown is moving on to the 6A State Semifinals.

Behind a Stellar defensive performance and the play of DeAndrea McMillian, Diana Wells and Darby Dew, the Lady Mavericks defeated Hernando 3-0 (25-11, 25-17, 25-8) in the Third Round of the MHSAA Class 6A Volleyball Playoffs Tuesday night.

Germantown (23-10) will host Madison Centra for the Class 6A North State Championship on Monday night.

“We came out flat, but about Midway through the first set, we started to pick it up and gained their focus,” said Germantown Coach Rita Sharpe. “We found our stride from that point on for the rest of the match. Happy we get to host North State for the first time in 6A, so it’ll be exciting.”

Hernando jumped out to a 7-4 lead in the first set but Germantown went on a 15-4 run to take a 19-10 lead and closed out the first set 25-11.

The second set was back and forth, but with the match tied at 14, Germantown went on a quick 10-3 run to take a 24-17 lead and eventually closed out the set 25-17.

In the third set, the Lady Mavericks jumped out to a 16-5 lead and never looked back as they closed out the match 25-8.

“We got a lot of height and talent and we’ve been working very diligently on our blocking at the net. Our defense as been consistent we make our opponents earn very points,” Sharpe said. “DeAndrea is a special athlete and only a sophomore and very dynamic at the net.”

The Lady Tigers finished the season 17-11.

“They’re a really good team, and it’s hard to defend some of the things they do well,” said Hernando Coach Jayme Vinson. “(I’m) Proud of the girls. They fought throughout the game and we were a very young team, so our future is bright.”