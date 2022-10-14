Germantown volleyball storms past Hernando, into MHSAA 6A State Semifinals

MADISON — Germantown is moving on to the 6A State Semifinals.

Behind a Stellar defensive performance and the play of DeAndrea McMillian, Diana Wells and Darby Dew, the Lady Mavericks defeated Hernando 3-0 (25-11, 25-17, 25-8) in the Third Round of the MHSAA Class 6A Volleyball Playoffs Tuesday night.

Germantown (23-10) will host Madison Centra for the Class 6A North State Championship on Monday night.

“We came out flat, but about Midway through the first set, we started to pick it up and gained their focus,” said Germantown Coach Rita Sharpe. “We found our stride from that point on for the rest of the match. Happy we get to host North State for the first time in 6A, so it’ll be exciting.”

