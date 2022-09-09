German Studies in Austria – Carleton College

With Vienna’s past as the capital of the Austro-Hungarian Empire and its central European location, the city has a rich and complex history as well as contemporary cultural significance. Austria may often be overlooked in favor of Germany, but the geographically small country boasts a thriving cultural scene, diverse landscapes, and entanglement in the many thorny political issues of the moment. Oh, and did I mention the Alps?

After I graduated from college, I spent two years teaching English at secondary schools in Austria through the Fulbright program and became interested in the varied natural and cultural landscapes in the country, including the regional dialects that students will also come to learn. Later, during my PhD program, I studied literature in Graz and learned about the vibrant literary institutes that support cultural production.

I designed this program for students who are eager to advance their German language skills in an immersive setting and through exciting coursework that engages with contemporary issues and history. I look forward to welcoming students to an exciting new program in Vienna!

Kiley Kost, Lecturer in German