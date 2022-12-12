German Soccer Legend Manuel Neuer Breaks Leg While Skiing

Manuel Neuer is one of the best soccer goalkeepers of all time.

The 36-year-old German sweeper-keeper has won 28 trophies for his club Bayern Munich, won the 2014 World Cup, and was awarded the Golden Glove as the best goalkeeper of the tournament.

Germany had an early exit at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar as they failed to advance out of group play. That gave the goalkeeper time to relax before his club season with Bayern Munich resumed.

Unfortunately, Neuer posted to Instagram letting his followers know that he broke his leg while ski touring this past week. They said that his season with Bayern Munich is effectively over.

Check out the full post below:

“Hey guys,

what can I say, the end of the year could have definitely gone better… While I was trying to get my head clear while ski touring, I suffered a lower leg fracture. Yesterday’s surgery went well. Many thanks to the doctors! However, it hurts to know that the current season is over for me. Take care!

Your Manuel”

Neuer has not released any details on where he was skiing, nor how he broke his leg.

All of us at Unofficial Networks are Wishing Neuer a Speedy recovery! We hope to see him back on the pitch for Bayern Munich next season!