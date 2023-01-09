Gerber built EHS golf into state power

Dick Gerber described his baseball career at Edwardsville High School as “good.”

As for his coaching career, it was that of a Hall of Famer.

Gerber guided the Edwardsville boys golf program to a 662-87-8 record from 1969 to 1997 with 16 state tournament appearances, including runner-up finishes in 1985 and 1988, five regional championships, six district championships and six Sectional championships. At the time of his retirement, he was the national all-time leader in coaching wins.

A 1994 Graduate of EHS, Gerber will be inducted into the Hall of Fame as part of the second re-charter class on Feb. 4 at Sunset Hills Country Club.

“I was under the impression that the EHS Hall of Fame was for players only. I played baseball at Edwardsville and had a good career but not a Hall of Fame career, so when they first got in touch with me, I was like, ‘why are they calling me?’ But (former EHS golfer standout) Barb Anderson told me it was not for my playing ability but for my coaching.

“This is a nice reward and I appreciate it. I went into the Illinois Golf Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 1993, but I never dreamed I would get in as a Coach at Edwardsville High School. I thank all of the people on the selection committee and anybody else that had something to do with it.”

Also being inducted will be the 1990 baseball, 2000 boys soccer and 2004 girls golf teams, Athletes Tom Price, Luke Kreamalmeyer, Lindsay Anderson, Herman Shaw and Christina Perozzi, Coach Winston Brown and contributor Bob Wetzel.

In his 29 seasons as head coach of the Tigers, Gerber’s team enjoyed six perfect seasons. From 1982 to 1988, the team went 181-1-1, including 30-0-1 in 1982, 23-0 in 1983, 27-0 in 1984, 27-0 in 1985, 25-0 in 1986, 23-1 in 1987 and 26-0 in 1988.

Gerber coached Joe Malench, who finished second at the Class AA state tournament in 1977. It was the program’s best individual finish until Justin Hemings won the Class 3A state Championship in 2015.

Other top-10 finishers during Gerber’s tenure included Jim Donner (third in 1973), Alex VanDiver (eighth in Class AA in 1983 and 1985), Jay Hepler (fifth in 1988), Steve Hyten (10th in 1992) and Mike Suhre (third in Class AA in 1995).

“I had no idea when I started the boys team that we would be one of the best teams in the state of Illinois for many years. It was all about the players,” Gerber said.

Gerber never had a losing season with the Tigers, who finished 13-5 in their inaugural season in 1969. The team’s first state tournament appearance came in 1971 and it finished in eighth place at the state tournament in 1972 and fourth place in 1973.

“I go all the way back to 1969-70 when I had Bobby Biarkis as my best player, and Tony Malench (older brother of 1977 state runner-up Joe Malench) was a junior,” Gerber said. “I was just trying to get the program going and I luckily came upon four guys named Jim Donner, Mike Trebing, Jim Triebes and Kevin Slaby. Those guys took us all the way to eighth place at state in 1972 and Triebes, Slaby, Donner and Jack Enloe took fourth place in 1973.”

Gerber started the EHS girls golf program in 1979 and coached the team for seven years. The Tigers won 49-14.

Prior to the start of the girls program, Barb Anderson played on the boys team until the start of the postseason. Anderson was the first EHS girls golfer to earn a medal at the state tournament, placing fifth in 1977, seventh in 1978 and second in 1979.

“In 1976, I decided that we needed to include the girls, but Barb Anderson, whose brother Brian played for me, didn’t come out as a freshman. I think she was afraid of me, but she came out as a sophomore and got fifth place in 1977, seventh place in 1978 and second place in 1979,” Gerber said.

Gerber guided the girls golf program to four state tournament appearances.

“I didn’t get an Assistant Coach until 1986 when Paul Lancaster came along and helped me for about 10 years until he retired,” Gerber said. “I would never have been able to handle two teams because I couldn’t schedule boys and girls matches on the same day in different places. Paul was a great help for those 10 years. They kept me mellow and going down the right road.”

Gerber stepped away from coaching in 1997 after guiding the EHS boys to a 24-4 record and regional championship.

“When I called it quits in 1997, Dennis Erlich took over and since then it’s been Dene Schickedanz and Adam Tyler, so it’s gone from good hands to better hands. Gary Bair was instrumental with the girls team and they won the only team state championship (in 2004). The best I got was two-second places and a fourth,” Gerber said.

Gerber also coached freshman wrestling at EHS for six years, including one year as the varsity head coach in 1970-71. He was also an Assistant baseball Coach in 1981.

Gerber taught in District 7 for 33 years at the high school, middle school and elementary school levels. He retired from Lincoln Middle School in 2002.

In May 1993, Gerber was among the inaugural group of 19 coaches inducted into the Illinois Golf Coaches Association Hall of Fame.

