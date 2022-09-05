Gerald McCoy Says Bucs Are Best Team In NFL & He Wants To Play – JoeBucsFan.com

September 4th, 2022

Former six-time Pro Bowl Bucs defensive tackle Gerald McCoy is busy in the gym these days staying hungry and ready to be signed off the street.

And it sure sounds like he would love that team to be the Buccaneers. Hey, who wouldn’t want to play for Tampa Bay?

McCoy, 34, joined The Rich Eisen Show this week to talk about all things NFL and himself.

Asked to name the best team in the league, McCoy went with the Bucs. He admitted that he’s biased, but he also said the strong argument can be made that the Bucs indeed have the best team.

As for his own career, McCoy said he just wants a team and it’s not about money or playing time for him. “I don’t have that much pride,” said McCoy, noting that he’d be happy to be called upon to mentor young players in addition to contributing on the field. “Let me show you how I see it from an All-Pro’s point of view. … You got to know when your time has passed and where you’re at in your career.

McCoy added that he’s healthy after various injuries and his agent has been reaching out letting the world know his client is grinding and eager to jump on a plane.

“I’m staying ready. Things always happen,” they said.

Heaven forbid the Bucs have an injury to one of their defensive tackles, would general manager Jason Licht call on McCoy?

Joe can’t speak for Licht, but Joe can say with certainty that McCoy was respected in the locker room and remains close with several guys on the Bucs. That bridge hasn’t been burned.