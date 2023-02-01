Georgia’s Warren McClendon recalls night of tragic crash, Returns to football field

“I’m holding up good, it was rough for me for a couple days, but I’ve been talking to a psychiatrist and it’s getting better,” McClendon said at Hancock-Whitney Stadium on the campus of the University of South Alabama.

MOBILE, Ala. — Georgia Offensive tackle Warren McClendon met with media after an emotional first day of Senior Bowl practice, still searching to put the tragic events of two weeks ago behind him

McClendon was asked about another near-accident involving the ambulance that took him to the hospital, and he said “it was just a little bump.”

The deadly accident occurred just hours after the Bulldogs’ football program celebrated its 2022 national championship season with an on-campus parade and ceremony at Sanford Stadium.

The players were reportedly en route to meet up with other Georgia teammates and program members when the accident occurred at approximately 2:45 am on Jan. 15.

McClendon started 37 cgames for Georgia at the right tackle position and is one of four Bulldogs in Mobile for this week's Senior Bowl. McClendon practiced on Tuesday wearing the No. 77 number once adorned by Willock.

The UGA Athletic Association issued a release last Friday that the vehicle was only to be used by staff members for “recruiting activities only,” and personal use was “strictly prohibited.”

