Georgia’s Todd Monken named college football’s top Assistant at midseason by PFF

With seven weeks of college football in the books, the folks at Pro Football Focus released their 2022 midseason awards, and Georgia took home one of the honors. For the Frank Broyles Award, which goes to the Assistant Coach of the Year, Georgia Offensive Coordinator Todd Monken gets the nod over the Iowa defensive coordinator Phil Parker and Oregon Offensive Coordinator Kenny Dillingham.

Georgia’s 2021 defense carried the school to its first national championship in 41 years. Its 94.3 team defense grade was the highest in the country. The Bulldogs had eight Defenders from that unit taken in the 2022 NFL Draft, with five going in the first round. If Georgia were to repeat as champions, the offense would need to step up. Under Offensive Coordinator Todd Monken, the Bulldogs have answered the call. Georgia has a 90.7 team offense grade this season, third among Power Five schools. Most Efficient Offenses in College Football | 2022

School EPA per play Rank among 131 FBS schools

Ohio State 0.380 1st

USC 0.305 2nd

TCU 0.264 3rd

Georgia 0.262 4th

Tennessee 0.257 5th The Bulldogs are still the top-ranked team in the country due to the offense matching the defense’s elite status.

The Dawgs rank first nationally, tied with Michigan and Ole Miss, with 24 rushing touchdowns this season. The Bulldogs rank No. 4 in the country in Red Zone Offense, scoring 98 percent of the time with a nation-best 21 red zone rushing touchdowns. It Ranks No. 4 in the country in total offense (526.5 yards per game), No. 10 nationally in scoring offense (41.7 points per game), and No. 17 in the country in sacks allowed per game (1.0).

After helping Georgia win the College Football Playoff National Championship in his second season on staff, Monken received a pay raise from $1.25 million to $2 million this offseason, following speculation that he might return to the NFL. That made him the highest-paid coordinator in college football. The Georgia offense finished the season ninth nationally in scoring offense (38.6) as a crucial part of a team that went 14-1 and captured the program’s first national championship since 1980.

Monken is entering his 30th season as an on-field coach, with 26 coming at the Collegiate level. He came to Georgia after spending four years in the NFL, with stints coming with the Cleveland Browns and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He spent four seasons on the staff of the Jacksonville Jaguars from 2007-10. Monken headed to the pros after a three-year tenure as Southern Miss’ head coach. During that time, the Golden Eagles went 13-25, including a 9-5 showing in 2015 that stood as the program’s first winning season in four years. Monken was Oklahoma State’s offensive coordinator/quarterback coach from 2011-12 after the aforementioned stint in Jacksonville. Prior to his time with the Jaguars, he coached at LSU, Oklahoma State, Louisiana Tech, and Eastern Michigan.

