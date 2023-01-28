Georgia’s Todd Monken Interviews With Second NFL Franchise, Per Report

Georgia Offensive Coordinator Todd Monken Interviewed with the Ravens this week according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelisserothe latest indication that the highly-touted Bulldogs Assistant is eyeing a return to the professional coaching ranks.

On Friday, ESPN’s Jenna Laine reported that Monken plans to meet with the Buccaneers next week after Tampa fired Byron Leftwich following the team’s elimination from the Playoffs in the wild-card round. Pelissero’s report adds further legitimacy to the idea that Monken is seriously considering a move back to the NFL after spending the last three years in Athens.

