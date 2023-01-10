Georgia’s 2023 college football schedule

The Georgia Bulldogs have won 33 of their last 34 games. Included in that are two national championship wins and an SEC title.

After losing 15 players to the NFL draft following the 2021 national title win, Georgia was not expected to repeat as national Champs in 2022. But Kirby Smart and the Dawgs did not listen, and instead went a perfect 15-0 and closed out the year with a 65-7 win over TCU in the national championship.

So, Georgia’s won back-to-back titles. Can it three-peat? The 2023 schedule is favorable, so I’m going to go ahead and say yes, yes it can.

Georgia’s 2023 schedule…