Georgia Women’s basketball starts fast, Downs Mercer 84-44 | Georgia Sports

Georgia Women’s basketball used a hot start to bounce back and defeat the Mercer Bears 84-44 on Wednesday, Dec. 7.

Despite the 11:00 am start, the Bulldogs [9-2] showed no signs of sluggishness as they scored the first 13 points of the contest. The early dominance was fueled by huge margins in rebounding and points off of turnovers.

“We practice early every day so it’s kind of an advantage to us,” head Coach Katie Abrahamson-Henderson said. “We didn’t have a shootaround this morning and I wasn’t at breakfast with them so I was kind of nervous. But we’ve elected our Captains now, so I’m pretty sure our Captains got them ready.”

Amoria Neal-Tysor got Mercer [3-5] on the scoreboard at the 5:20 mark of the first quarter when she made a short jumper. She led the Bears with 13 points.

Georgia took a 45-18 lead into the locker room for Halftime after senior guard Alisha Lewis used a screen and drove down the lane to beat the buzzer. The Bulldogs were led in scoring by point guard Diamond Battles’ 15 points on 7-10 shooting. Battles reached the 1,000 point career scoring mark after a transition basket late in the first half and reflected on her journey after the game.

“Grit, effort, determination, all those intangibles that I do, like Loose balls…” Battles said. “It’s about not being scared, fearless. I feel like that’s what got me here. My first couple of years, I wasn’t really a scorer. It was just the little things that I did.”

The other Bulldogs to reach double figures were senior Javyn Nicholson, who recorded 13 points and five rebounds, and Malury Bates, adding 10 points and two rebounds. The forwards anchored Georgia’s 44-10 scoring margin of points in the paint.

Although Georgia’s loss to NC State on Monday night was its second defeat in three contests, Coach Abrahamson-Henderson was proud of her squad’s response to the quick turnaround.

“How you respond to a loss tells you a lot about your character and your team,” Abrahamson-Henderson said. “Both games that we’ve lost I feel like after that game we’ve responded really well. So that’s telling me as Coach and telling the Captains that we’re growing, because if you don’t grow and you don’t change you’re not going to get better.”

The Bulldogs will take a break from game action for final exams before hosting Belmont on Wednesday, Dec. 17 at 2 pm in Stegeman Coliseum.