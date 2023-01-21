Georgia vs Vanderbilt start time College basketball

The Georgia Bulldogs will look to get back in the win column this Saturday afternoon as they host the Vanderbilt Commodores in Athens. This will be the 149th meeting between these two teams in a series that Vanderbilt currently leads 94-54. The Bulldogs have lost the previous 3 matchups.

Georgia’s season compared to the 2021 year could be described as a night and day improvement. The Bulldogs have already more than doubled their wins and are showing a grit under new head Coach Mike White that was clearly missing from last season’s team.



