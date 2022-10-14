Georgia vs. Vanderbilt odds, line, spread: 2022 college football picks, Week 7 predictions from proven model

The top ranked Georgia Bulldogs will try to maintain their dominance when they face the Vanderbilt Commodores on Saturday afternoon. Georgia bounced back from a pair of close games with a convincing 42-10 win over Auburn last week. Vanderbilt is in a tough stretch on its schedule, as it has faced Alabama and Ole Miss in its last two games.

Kickoff is set for 3:30 pm ET. The Bulldogs are favored by 38 points in the latest Georgia vs. Vanderbilt odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 58.5.

Here are several college football odds for Georgia vs. Vanderbilt:

Georgia vs. Vanderbilt spread: Georgia -38

Georgia vs. Vanderbilt over/under: 58.5 points

Why Georgia can cover

Georgia has reclaimed its spot at the top of the college football world following a pair of sub-par performances against Kent State and Missouri. The Bulldogs were dominant in their 42-10 win over Auburn last week, covering the 28-point spread in the process. They are in a nice scheduling spot at home on Saturday, as their bye week is coming up next week.

The Bulldogs crushed Vanderbilt in a 62-0 road win last year, so they will have plenty of confidence heading into this year’s Matchup in Athens. Quarterback Stetson Bennett remains in the Heisman Trophy race, throwing for 1,744 yards and five touchdowns. Georgia is on a 14-game home winning streak and has covered the spread in four of the last five meetings between these teams.

Why Vanderbilt can cover

Vanderbilt has been able to get plenty of reps against top 10 teams over the past few weeks, facing then-No. 2 Alabama and No. 9 Be Miss. The Commodores put up a solid fight against the Rebels last week, taking a 20-10 lead in the second quarter before conceding. Freshman quarterback AJ Swann threw for 281 yards and two touchdowns, and he now has an 8-to-0 touchdown-to-interception ratio this year.

Georgia has proven its tendency to struggle against bad teams this season, failing to cover the spread against Samford, Kent State and Missouri. The Bulldogs have remarkably failed to cover the spread in seven consecutive games in Week 7, while Vanderbilt has covered in five of its last six road games. This is a trap game for Georgia mentally, as it has a Showdown with Rival Florida on deck.

How to make Vanderbilt vs. Georgia Picks

