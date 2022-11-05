Georgia vs. Tennessee score: Live game updates, college football scores, NCAA top 25 Highlights today

Well. 3 Georgia is taking it to No. 1 Tennessee through one quarter in the SEC on CBS Game of the Week at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia. The Bulldogs held a 14-3 lead through the first quarter as quarterback Stetson Bennett IV had a rushing touchdown and a 37-yard passing score to Ladd McConkey to build the lead. They expanded it to 21-0 just 43 seconds into the second quarter on another Bennett touchdown toss.

The biggest story in this one, surprisingly, has been the punting. Georgia’s Brett Thorson Unleashed a 75-yarder that went out of bounds on the Tennessee 1-yard line to flip field position. The Dawgs held the Volunteers on the subsequent drive and nearly earned a safety; however, Paxton Brooks was relegated to kicking a 36-yarder out of the shadow of his own goal post. One play later, Bennett found McConkey to make it a two-score game.

Georgia’s defense hasn’t let Tennessee pop off the big plays and use the tempo that has become synonymous with Josh Heupel’s offense. This SEC East battle will likely determine the Winner of the division as the head-to-head tiebreaker will essentially put the loser a game-and-a-half back in the division title race. The Dawgs are seeking their fifth such appearance in the last six seasons, while the Vols are hoping to contend in the league for the first time since 2007.

