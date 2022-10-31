Georgia vs. Tennessee picks, predictions: Week 10 college football odds, spread, lines

It’s not often we get a No. 1 vs. No. 2 game in college football, and even rarer in the regular season, but we have one on Saturday as No. 1 Georgia hosts No. 2 Tennessee in Week 10 action this weekend.

Tennessee moved into a tie with Ohio State for the No. 2 spot in the latest AP top 25 rankings, while Georgia has maintained the pole position for a few weeks now.

The Winner of this one becomes the odds-on favorite to represent the East Division in the SEC Championship Game, and from there is within one step of making the College Football Playoff.

For Georgia, it’s one important step closer to defending its national championship, and for Tennessee, a chance to prove once and for all that it’s a national contender once again.

What do the experts think of the matchup? Let’s see how the College Football Power Index computer Prediction model projects the game.

Georgia vs. Tennessee picks, predictions

Week 10 college football picks: Georgia vs. Tennessee

The computers are siding with the home team in this one, as Georgia has the 74.9 percent chance to defeat Tennessee and stay undefeated on Saturday.

That leaves the Volunteers with the 25.1 percent shot to upset the Bulldogs and stay perfect as they pursue an SEC East championship.

The oddsmakers forecast a close game, as Georgia opens the narrow 8 point favourites to beat Tennessee, according to the lines at SI Sportsbook, which set the over/under at 65.5 points for the matchup.

Georgia stayed put at No. 3 on the index’s 131 college football rankings, projected to win 11.9 games this season and is an estimate 28.2 points better than an average team on a neutral field.

FPI gives the Bulldogs a 69.9 percent chance to make the College Football Playoff, second best nationally, and the 24.0 percent shot to win the national championship, also second best.

The computer Ranks Tennessee at No. 5 nationally owing to its projected per-game point margin of 21.8 points against an average team, key to its win total Prediction of 11.1 games it’s the season.

Big Orange owns the 60.7 percent chance to make what would be its first College Football Playoff, third nationally behind Georgia and leader Ohio State, while it has the 10.3 percent chance to win the national title.

Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer Prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance.

Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s schedule.

According to AP top 25 poll

1. Georgia (30 1st-place votes)

2. Ohio State (15)

T-2. Tennessee (18)

4. Michigan

5. Clemson

6. Alabama

7. TCU

8. Oregon

9. U.S.C

10. UCLA

11. Be Miss

12. Utah

13. Kansas State

14. Illinois

15. LSU

16. Penn State

17. North Carolina

18. Oklahoma State

19. Tulane

20. Wake Forest

21. NC State

22. Syracuse

23. Liberty

24. Oregon State

25. UCF

