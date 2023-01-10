Georgia vs. TCU score: Live updates, 2023 national Championship game coverage in College Football Playoff

LOS ANGELES — The 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship is off to a Roaring start, and after one quarter it is No. 1 Georgia is in control with a 17-7 lead over No. 3 TCU. For all the discussion heading into the Matchup about how TCU’s high-powered offense would match up against Georgia’s defense, the storyline of the game so far has been Stetson Bennett IV and the Bulldogs offense, which so far has scored every time it had the ball .

Bennett two touchdowns (one passing, one rushing), and the Dawgs is not getting much resistance from the Horned Frogs defense as the nation’s top team is averaging 11.6 yards per play and 8.8 yards per rush through the game’s first 15 minutes. TCU had one great response amid a quarter of mostly offensive struggles, and that is keeping the Frogs in the game. Max Duggan found Derius Davis in open space for a 60-yard gain and then capped some hard red zone running with a touchdown. Other than that big play, TCU has amassed just 36 net yards.

