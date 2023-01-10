Georgia vs. TCU live score, updates, Highlights from 2023 College Football Playoff Championship

The College Football Playoff will end with a classic David vs. Goliath matchup.

Reigning national Champion Georgia, which hasn’t lost since December 2021, enters the Championship game as a heavy favorite against a TCU team no one expected to be here. The Horned Frogs went 5-7 last season and entered the year unranked, but first-year Coach Sonny Dykes has rejuvenated the program and has TCU on the doorstep of a championship.

Both Georgia and TCU had to fight tooth and nail in the semifinals to get to this stage. The Bulldogs overcame a late deficit against Ohio State and barely held on as the Buckeyes missed what would’ve been a game-winning field goal in the final seconds. The Horned Frogs won an Absolute thriller over Michigan, taking Punch after Punch from the Wolverines and Refusing to bow out.

Beating Georgia is no longer just about overcoming a tough defense. The Bulldogs’ defense hasn’t been as dominant as it was last season, so there should be an opening for TCU to score some points. Instead, beating Georgia also now requires limiting a potent offense. Ohio State had a tough time slowing down the Bulldogs’ many weapons in the Peach Bowl, and the Horned Frogs’ defense wasn’t exactly at its best against Michigan.

For Georgia, the key might be avoiding turnovers. Michigan would likely be here in TCU’s place if not for two pick-sixes and a fumble against the Horned Frogs. If the Bulldogs don’t give TCU any additional opportunities, there’s a great chance the Talent advantage is enough to make Georgia back-to-back national champions.

Does the SEC reign Supreme for the fourth time in five years, or does TCU have one more stunner in its arsenal?

The Sporting News is tracking live scoring updates and highlights as Georgia and TCU face off in the 2023 College Football Playoff Championship Game. Follow along for all of the key moments.

Georgia vs. TCU score

1 2 3 4 F Georgia – – – – – TCU – – – – –

Georgia vs. TCU live score, updates from the College Football Playoff Championship

(All times Eastern)

7:42 pm — We are just about ready for kickoff! The Captains are coming together for the coin toss. Matthew Stafford and LaDainian Tomlinson are on hand at midfield.

7:32 p.m. — For what it’s worth, actual kickoff is reportedly scheduled for roughly 7:45 pm ET. Plenty of fanfare and ceremony, as usual.

7:24 p.m. — Lee Corso threw down the bulldog head and put on the TCU cap. He’s Rolling with the Horned Frogs, after noting he got both semifinal Picks wrong.

7:14 p.m. — We’re about 30 minutes away from kickoff, and the injury news is positive for Georgia. TE Darnell Washington and OT Warren McClendon are both set to play tonight. TCU RB Kendre Miller’s status isn’t yet confirmed.

1:30 p.m.— Get fired up before kickoff with the hype video of your choice:

We will not be Hunted at the University of Georgia.#GoDawgs | @kroger pic.twitter.com/t5E2CgXwJ6 — Georgia Bulldogs (@UGAAthletics) January 9, 2023

Georgia vs. TCU start time

Kickoff: 7:30 pm ET (4:30 pm PT)

Kickoff for Georgia vs. TCU from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, Calif. is scheduled for 7:30 pm ET (4:30 pm local time) on Monday, Jan. 9.

What channel is Georgia vs. TCU on today?

TV network (national): ESPN

Georgia vs. TCU will be broadcast nationally on ESPN. Chris Fowler (play-by-play) and Kirk Herbstreit (color analyst) will be on the call from SoFi Stadium, while Holly Rowe and Molly McGrath will report from the sidelines.

ESPN is also rolling out its Megacast for the College Football Playoff, once again providing alternate broadcasts across its family of networks.

Telecast TV channel Field Pass with The Pat McAfee Show ESPN2 Command Center ESPNU Skycast ESPN News Spanish-language ESPN Deportes

How to live stream College Football Playoff games

Live streams: ESPN App, fuboTV

The College Football Playoff Championship Game will be available to stream live on all of ESPN’s digital platforms, including ESPN.com and the ESPN App.

Cord-cutters have several live streaming options

College Football Playoff schedule