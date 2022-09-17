Georgia vs. South Carolina score: Live game updates, college football scores, NCAA top 25 Highlights today

Well. 1 Georgia will put its recently-acquired status as the top team in college football to the test as it hits the road for its SEC opener against division rival South Carolina. The Bulldogs reached No. 1 by beating No. 25 Oregon and Samford by a combined score of 82-3, establishing dominant leads early in both games. South Carolina, on the other hand, saw its offense get off to a slow start in a season-opening win against Georgia State then had a late-charge come up short on the road at Arkansas in a 44-30 loss to the Razorbacks.

The result is Georgia Entering as an overwhelming favorite, but don’t overlook how familiarity might add intrigue to the matchup. South Carolina Coach Shane Beamer was Hired by Kirby Smart to be Georgia’s special teams Coordinator in 2016, and their time working together included the SEC Championship Game and College Football Playoff National Championship appearance in 2017. Beamer then spent three seasons working for Lincoln Riley at Oklahoma , but when he took over the Gamecocks job, he was following in the footsteps of Will Muschamp, who now serves as co-defensive coordinator for the Bulldogs.

Keep it locked here for highlights, game updates and analysis as the reigning national Champions face their first true road test of the 2022 season.